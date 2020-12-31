2020: A Look Back at this Unforgettable Year in Coronado

When 2020 began, many had clear visions of a bright new year. A new year, new decade, a good time for new positive habits to be formed. Boy, were we wrong. From quarantine craziness to demonstrations of social justice, 2020 was a year like no other in our lives. But as the koala Buster Moon proclaimed in Sing, “You know what’s great about hitting rock bottom, there’s only one way left to go, and that’s up!” Here is a recap of 2020, tailored to Coronado businesses, events, and its people.

January

The decade began with Coronado Schools Foundation (CSF) introducing its new president and CEO, Jeanmarie Bond. Bond hoped to provide students with the best learning opportunities available by funding science, technology, engineering, the arts, and math (STEAM).

The Coronado Chamber of Commerce also welcomed three new team members: Brenda Depperschmidt, Donna Ball, and Belinda Jones. Depperschmidt and Ball assumed the duties for membership and events and Jones the coordination for communications and marketing.

Boardwalk Beach Club opened its doors in the new year at 1300 Orange Avenue. With its motto of “Eat, Drink, & Play,” customers enjoyed the feeling of an amiable atmosphere dedicated to surf culture.

F45, one of the newest gyms on the island, announced its intention to open in the spring. Owner Chris Guerrero sought to give residents an experience above and beyond just another gym. Located at 1000 C Avenue, Suite B, next to Buona Forchetta, they are now offering online classes and membership.

February

Coronado welcomed Chipotle to its long and illustrious slate of restaurants. Discussion over the restaurant’s location took place on February 11, where Coronado MainStreet’s Planning Commission approved the process.

Costa Azul had an official opening celebration on February 6 at its new Ferry Landing location at 1201 1st Street. The long-awaited return highlighted the restaurant’s floor-to-ceiling views of downtown San Diego and the San Diego Bay.

Pose Beauty Bar also opened in February when co-owners Christy Ward and Dennis Holland decided to build their beauty business from the ground up. They not only provide professional makeup services, but also supply a beauty bar, hair products, gift bags, gift certificates, and even house an exclusive line of cruelty-free and hypoallergenic cosmetics. Pose Beauty Bar is located on Orange Avenue inside the Nail Studio.

February 19 marked Hotel del Coronado’s 132nd anniversary. Through the decades of its history, The Del has undergone major construction and renovation. 2020 has included more improvements and upgrades as part of its Master Plan.

Officially opened for business on February 21, Battle Axe Coronado marketing itself as unique, creative, and fun; axe throwing debuted as an activity for all skill levels. You can visit the center at 841 ½ Orange Avenue in the alley by Wells Fargo Bank.

Coronado’s Talent hosted its fourth competition on February 22. Eleven-year-old Bobby Latona claimed the title as winner after his heartwarming musical performance of Lewis Capaldi’s Someone You Loved.

March

March began on a high note when the Rotary Club of Coronado celebrated Tricia Olsen as the City of Coronado 2019 Employee of the Year. Retail changes continued on Orange Avenue, including the relocation of Bay Books and soft opening of Buona Forchetta.

On March 4, Governor Gavin Newsom declared a State of Emergency in California. On March 13, the Coronado Unified School District (CUSD) provided a preliminary notice of school closure that began on Monday, March 16 and was scheduled until Friday, April 3. This was due to the increasing number of cases of COVID-19 in the country and region. The Coronado community also underwent numerous steps in response to the coronavirus. On March 19, Governor Newsom issued a statewide, stay at home order in California, prompting our series, “Quarantined in Coronado.” With adversity comes opportunities for acts of compassion as community members stepped in to donate their time and efforts in helping others. The Neighbor to Neighbor, Block by Block Program “N2N” also connected residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On March 22, the county announced the first COVID-related death of a San Diego County resident. CUSD also released new guidelines of a phased plan regarding student independent practice and distance learning.

The Del suspended hotel operations for the first time in its 132 year history on March 26.

The first Coronado COVID-19 case was confirmed by the County of San Diego on Friday, March 27.

April

Effective midnight on April 3, the County of San Diego announced that businesses who interact with the public are required to use cloth face coverings for their employees. Those who are out in public are also strongly encouraged to cover their nose and mouth when conducting essential activities. The US Navy also mandated face coverings while on DoD property effective April 5.

CUSD announced that distance learning would begin on April 6. California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) also declared that the spring sports season would discontinue and that section, regional, and state championship events were cancelled.

Effective April 9, all gatherings were prohibited as the county COVID-19 deaths increased to 36.

Mayor Richard Bailey launched a petition that gathered feedback on reopening public spaces. He also announced the “We Are Essential San Diego” initiative that urged for allowing small businesses to operate under similar health safety protocols as larger businesses.

Emerald Keepers celebrated the 50th anniversary of Earth Day by hosting a Coronado challenge. Bay Books reopened on April 22 for phone and online orders at 1007 Orange Avenue. Christ Church Day School hit the ground running with distance learning, embracing the new normal that we live in.

Shanel Albert, the Flower Lady, expanded Florabella into El Cordova Plaza.

CUSD teachers and staff hosted a car parade on April 24 that honored the class of 2020 graduates.

On April 29, Governor Newsom outlined California’s Roadmap to Pandemic Resilience, which described the four stage plan to reopen California. Meanwhile, the stay-at-home order forced churches to put their faith in technology.

May

Baristas Luis Madrid and Jason West set up shop at the Coronado Coffee Company, located at the Ferry Landing.

On May 4, the Coronado Police Department received information about a shooting on the 900 block of Orange Avenue. Eighteen-year-old Coronado High School senior Jacob Mckanry was identified as the victim. He recovered and eventually attended homecoming “Nado” style.

CSF hosted its 33rd annual Telethon virtually on May 6, raising more than $150,000 for Coronado schools.

Coronado High School’s Brendan Chapko and Andres de la Lama were named valedictorian and salutatorian, respectively, for the graduating class of 2020.

Primavera Ristorante closed permanently after more than 30 years, a sorrowful goodbye for all the loyal patrons and customers.

The County of San Diego announced on May 20 that face coverings and physical distancing will be required when entering in-person dining and shopping. On May 26, places of worship, hair salons, and barbershops resumed service along with a variety of safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

June

Following the death of George Floyd, Coronado community members created a memorial and held several peaceful protests, hoping to help end social and racial injustice.

PAWS of Coronado announced the 2020 Coronado Canine Mayoral Election results, raising $16,942.

Sand, Beach, and Bikini boutique opened at 1221 Tenth Street next to the Chamber of Commerce. Owner Sandy Johnson greeted customers with her dog Moonshine by her side.

After cancellation of the official CHS graduation ceremony, parents and students assembled for an unofficial ceremony along the Coronado beach and Sunset park on June 11.

The The Gallery & Hemp Life opened at 126 Orange Avenue.

San Diego County identified 27 projects that could possibly reduce Tijuana River Valley Sewage by as much as 91%. Governor Newsom signed Senator Ben Hueso’s bill into law, requiring the California Environmental Protection Agency to form a Watershed Action Plan for the Tijuana River Valley.

Cafe 1134 gave its farewell to Coronado residents and made way for Parakeet Cafe, which held their soft opening in November after debuting Parakeet Juicery in October.

Hotel Del reopened on June 26 after suspending operations for the first time on March 26.

July

Coronado’s annual 4th of July Independence Day celebration was canceled. The 72nd celebration was set to be one of Coronado’s largest holiday celebrations of the year. Just another “sign of the times.”

On July 12, fire fighting teams responded to a ravaging fire aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD-6). It was moored pier-side at Naval Base San Diego, and was eventually declared for decommissioning by the Navy.

City council members voted to approve temporary outdoor space for businesses to use.

August

Coronado residents Whitney Antrim, Stacey Keszei, Nick Kato, Alexia Palacios-Peters, and Mike Canada announced their candidacy for the CUSD school board in the 2020 election. John Duncan, Tim Rohan, and Casey Tanaka ran for city council. Mike Donovan ran for reelection.

CUSD updated the community on the start of Distance Learning Bridge beginning August 27. Students started the school year online. Meanwhile, InclusioNado, a new local organization, advocated for diversity and inclusion at Coronado schools.

September

At the beginning of the month, the city council held a meeting discussing the Golf Course Water Recycling and Turf Care Facility Project as well as the Naval Air Station North Island Airport Plan.

Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey ran for mayoral reelection unopposed in 2020. He served on the Coronado City Council from 2012 from 2016, and as mayor since 2016.

September 11 marked a tragic day in American history. CHS’s Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps placed flags in the quad to commemorate those who have perished and have been impacted by the terrorist attacks.

Serrano’s Street Tacos & Bar celebrated its opening at 126 Orange Avenue. Owners Oscar Serrano and Hailie Voskeritchian also have a location in downtown San Diego.

October

With a soft opening on October 5, Jo Stretch took the place of former Coronado Beauty Salon on 1010 C Avenue. With an emphasis on flexibility, preventing injuries, releasing muscle pain, and relieving stress, Jo Stretch houses a team of six stretchers who ensure customers feel renewed.

CHS seniors announced their commitments to colleges for sports. From basketball to volleyball to water polo, these Islanders have nothing but bright futures in the coming years.

Kirk Horvath threw his hat in the ring as a write-in mayoral candidate for 2020. He shared that he wanted to “be the voice of Coronado” because he was raised on the island and worked for the city for fifteen years.

Mayor Richard Bailey founded Knick Knack Paddy Whack, a local dog treat company that seeks to help rescue dogs find their furever homes. The organization aims to stop the euthanasia of dogs and donate the profits back to the shelters.

November

2020 local election results were announced. Richard Bailey was announced the City of Coronado Mayor with Casey Tanaka earning a seat on the council and Mike Donovan retaining his seat. Stacey Keszei and Whitney Antrim were selected as the new CUSD school board members. The newly elected members shared their thoughts and addressed the Coronado community post election.

Texas Congressman and former Navy SEAL Dan Crenshaw held a book signing on November 7 for his widely-praised book FORTITUDE American Resilience in the Era of Outrage.

The first ever Crown Classic Golf Tournament was held safely and socially-distanced on November 8 benefitting CSF and Coronado Safe.

San Diego County entered the purple tier; restrictions began November 14. In response to the measures, Mayor Richard Bailey started a petition for those that “agree our region deserves a better, more nuanced policy, that protects the vulnerable in our community while allowing businesses, with prescribed protocols in place, that are not contributing the spread, to stay open.”

At the Ferry Landing, Farid Hamidi opened the store Cool Lights ~ Christmas All Year, featuring hand painted ornaments and Turkish lamps.

California State University Long Beach’s shark lab partnered with the City of Coronado to learn more about the local shark population. After an increase in shark sightings this past summer, researchers and lifeguards intended to tag sharks and collect data.

December

On December 3, Governor Gavin Newsom issued a regional stay home order, contingent on intensive care unit (ICU) capacity. Just two days later, the Southern California region, including Coronado, transitioned to the stay at home order. Mayor Richard Bailey requested Governor Newsom to reconsider his health order in concern of businesses and those put out of work.

The City of Coronado celebrated its 130th birthday on December 11. The city council met to discuss the anniversary along with the Ocean Boulevard street and sidewalk improvements project and a COVID testing site in Coronado.

On December 8, amidst reopening plans and phases, CUSD suspended on-campus education for the remainder of the 2020 calendar year.

The 121st Army-Navy football game was held at West Point, New York. The Navy Midshipmen suffered a defeat to the Army Corps of Cadets by a score of 15-0.

The COVID-19 vaccine arrived in San Diego with phased implementation, including guidelines on the order of who will receive it first. On December 14, San Diego received its first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine. The City of Coronado plans to roll out a COVID testing site starting January 4 at the Coronado Club Room and Boathouse facility located at 1985 Strand Way.

On Monday, December 21, what’s often referred to as the “Star of Bethlehem” was seen for the first time since 1226. Jupiter and Saturn aligned so close to each other that they appeared to be a single, bright light. Also called the “Christmas Star,” it is believed to have been the light the three kings followed to find the baby Jesus.

Looking back on past experiences and choices made, we often use the phrase “hindsight is 20/20” referring to how clearly (with ‘perfect vision’) we can see how mistakes or good choices were made. With 20/20 hindsight, we can reflect on the past year with a clearer vision of all that has occurred, and maybe make better choices as we move into 2021. Although this year has certainly been one for the ages, the events we’ve endured together have created newer ways to become better neighbors, community members, and citizens.