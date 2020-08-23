Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Sunday, August 23, 2020

City of Coronado

Tim Rohan Takes a Stand: City Council Candidate Talks COVID, Communication, and Cross-Border Sewage

By Christine Van Tuyl

“I’m not a politician,” says Tim Rohan, who moved to Coronado as a first-grader in 1961. “I have no higher political ambitions.”

So why is he running for City Council? Simple, he says. Because he cares.

“I think my primary qualification is that I love–and really bleed–Coronado,” says Tim. “I am not afraid to make a decision or to speak my mind. I try to protect the people who need it most.”

Tim, with his wife Genevieve, and his dog Lucy. Photo by Kel Casey.

Tim, who graduated from Coronado High School in 1975, lived in the Bay Area for many years after graduating college at San Luis Obispo. But he says he’s always considered Coronado home, and he moved back for good in 2000.

Tim says living in cities like Richmond, CA and Oakland, CA for a number of years have blessed him with a unique perspective.

“I think I am very diverse, and I realize that being so is probably the most important thing we can offer to others,” says Tim. “I think that I listen well, and try to include everyone in the process.”

When it comes to the top three issues facing the city, Tim isn’t shy to share. He says communication is a big problem.

Tim says as councilperson, he will have the “courage to communicate,” and let everyone who is listening know how he feels about issues. He advocates an open-door policy when it comes to decision-making, and does not appreciate any backdoor deal-making.

“I’m honest…some say too honest,” says Tim. “I will let everyone know where I stand.”

Another pressing issue, says Tim, is that Coronado needs more balance between business and resident interests. In his announcement for candidacy, he said he will work to grow Coronado in a way that preserves its charm and small-town values.

“I am not anti-business, I am pro-balance,” says Tim. “We have not had a ‘balance’ in a long time. We need more accountability, and the council needs to ‘own’ their decisions and the ramifications of them.”

Tim says the city needs to be held accountable for its COVID response, pro-business stance, and the lack of inclusion for issues for residents of the Coronado Cays.

Finally, Tim is passionate about preventing cross-border pollution.

“[We need to] join the International Boundary Water Commission (IBWC) lawsuit,” says Tim. “Our failure to stand with our neighbors is probably the most shameful thing I have ever seen Coronado do.”

Tim believes that Coronado needs to step up its relations with the California Coastal Commission, and stop viewing the organization as something to be frightened of.

“I think the rebuilding of our relationships with neighbors is a top priority,” says Tim. “[We need to] work with the California Coastal Commission… not against them.”

When it comes to the COVID-19 response by the city, Tim has some specific recommendations.

“This is such a no-brainer,” says Tim. “Enforce mask-wearing, and enforce social distancing. Follow science, not emotion.”

He says that mask enforcement is a big problem on the island.

“Coronado’s lack of mask enforcement is a huge—some might even say dangerous—burden on local businesses,” says Tim. “A seventeen to twenty-five year-old-server, should not have to try to explain mask-wearing to an irate customer.”

Tim says that the city should also take a look at the distance restaurants are allowing between patrons, and people passing by. He says that in many places, there is not enough room to allow the safe passage for pedestrians.

When it comes to another hot topic–diversity and inclusion–Tim says that having non-white role models can impact others greatly, and the city and schools should seek this out to the best of their ability.

“Can you imagine the effect on inclusion and acceptance of having a teacher of color who is/was as loved like Casey Tanaka? Can you imagine the effect of ten such teachers or coaches?” asks Tim. “Whatever the reason [of a lack of diversity in city jobs or schools] we need to address that aggressively.”

Tim says he is a big advocate for the funding programs that will benefit the youth of Coronado, like SAFE and CoSA. He says he feels less inclined to seek funds for organizations like the Chamber of Commerce and others programs that drive tourism.

“I am baffled at the amount of funding we give the Coronado Historical Association and the Visitor Center,” says Tim. “I find it interesting that we fund the Coronado Island Film Festival but we don’t help fund CoSA…we give money to increase tourism, but not to our kids.”

Tim says he is proud to run a non-partisan campaign, and says it’s very important.

“[Running a non-partisan campaign] is in the Coronado Charter,” says Tim. “It is my belief that having partisan elections will only further divide the people of Coronado. It will also prevent some of the better candidates from running in the future.”

When Tim’s not busy running his campaign, he’s riding his bike, walking his puppy with his wife Genevieve, or playing golf. When asked what he’s most proud of, he says convincing his wife to marry him. That, and his two sons, 24 and 34 years old.

Learn more about Tim’s campaign at http://www.rohanforcouncil.org, (website to be up and running soon) or email him directly at rohanforcouncil@gmail.com.

 

