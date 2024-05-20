Monday, May 20, 2024
Coronado Art & Wine Festival Draws Huge Crowds; Savory Tastings and Local Art on Tap

1 min.
More than 12,000 people attended the Coronado Art & Wine Festival on Saturday, May 11, making it the biggest local event of its kind. The festival featured more than 80 artist exhibits, 40 participating restaurants and wineries and lots of family-friendly activities.

“The whole community showed up and enjoyed a beautiful array of artist booths, delectable bites and sips throughout the heart of Coronado,” said Michelle Gilmore, Coronado Schools Foundation CEO. “The sights and smells and vibrancy of our community were aglow!”

The third annual event has grown exponentially since it started in 2022. The festival has expanded from one block to four blocks and from 40 artists to more than 80.

This year, the Coronado Art and Wine Festival featured several wine areas for tastings and delicious bites. The VIP area at Christ Church featured samples from JT Prime, the Hotel del Coronado and wines from Guadalupe Valley in Mexico.

“We’d like to thank the City of Coronado, the Coronado Arts Commission, the Coronado Community Foundation, the San Diego Museum of Art, all of the generous sponsors, including our title sponsor, Discover Coronado,” said Gilmore.

What’s on tap for next year? Let’s just say that CSF, along with the Coronado Chamber Commerce, is thrilled to have everyone back in celebration of the Arts, culture and beauty of Coronado, all to raise funds for the public schools’ STEM and Arts programs.

And while it’s not easy to produce such a large-scale event with so many moving parts, Gilmore says they’ve learned a valuable lesson when it comes to the Coronado Art and Wine Festival.

“If you build it, they will come,” said Gilmore.

 



