Coronado Crime Report: Indecent Exposure, Suspicious Vehicles

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication. The report covers Oct. 5 to Oct. 11.

Arrests:

Public intoxication

Oct. 5: A 43-year-old woman was arrested on misdemeanor charges.

Petit theft

Oct. 7: A 35-year-old man was cited on misdemeanor charges. It occurred on Naval Air Station North Island.

Driving unsafely due to prevailing conditions

Oct. 8: A 25-year-old woman was cited on misdemeanor charges for driving between 1 and 15 miles per hour over the speed limit during unsafe conditions (such as weather, visibility, or traffic).

Indecent exposure

Oct. 8: A 40-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges after exposing his genitals to a woman near the southwest corner of 4th Street and Orange Ave. The woman was waiting to the cross the street with other pedestrians, including a child, according to a social media post from the Coronado Police Department. The woman called the police and the man was located a few blocks away, near his residence. He was charged with indecent exposure with priors and taken to the San Diego Central Jail.

Domestic battery

Oct. 8: A 50-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges for domestic battery.

Violation of post-release supervision

Oct. 11: A 47-year-old man was arrested for violating the terms of his post release community support (PRCS). This is a program similar to parole, which is handled by the state, but is instead administered by a person’s county of residence. It is used as an alternative to parole for low-level felons.

Incidents Reported:

October 5



General disturbance (3 incidents)

Vandalism report

Welfare check

Noise disturbance (2 incidents)

Traffic accident, major injury According to a social media report from the CPD, a 65-year-old rider sustained major injuries in an ebike collision that occurred in the northbound lanes of Silver Strand State Highway.

Hit and run, no injuries

Reckless driving

Trespassing

October 6



General disturbance (3 incidents)

Welfare check (2 incidents)

Hit and run, no injuries

Reckless driving

Traffic accident, minor injury

October 7

Suspicious vehicle

Vandalism

Stolen vehicle report (2 incidents)

Welfare check (4 incidents)

Grand theft report

Petit theft report

Domestic violence report

Battery

Reckless driving

Noise distrubance

October 8



Noise disturbance (2 incidents)

Traffic accident, no injuries (2 incidents)

Stolen vehicle report

Indecent exposure

Petit theft report

Domestic violence report

Reckless driving

Noise distrubance

October 9



Noise disturbance (2 incidents)

Welfare check (2 incidents)

Grand theft report

Reckless driving

Burglary report

Hit and run, no injuries

General disturbance

October 10



Traffic accident, no injuries (3 incidents)

Forgery/fraud report

Noise disturbance

Reckless driving

Petit theft report

Battery

October 11

Suspicious vehicle (4 incidents)

Welfare check (2 incidents)

Traffic accident, no injuries

General disturbance (3 incidents)

Harassing/threatening phone calls

Noise disturbance

Traffic accident, minor injury

Traffic accident, no injuries





