Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Indecent Exposure, Suspicious Vehicles

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication. The report covers Oct. 5 to Oct. 11.

Arrests:

Public intoxication
Oct. 5: A 43-year-old woman was arrested on misdemeanor charges.

Petit theft
Oct. 7: A 35-year-old man was cited on misdemeanor charges. It occurred on Naval Air Station North Island.

Driving unsafely due to prevailing conditions
Oct. 8: A 25-year-old woman was cited on misdemeanor charges for driving between 1 and 15 miles per hour over the speed limit during unsafe conditions (such as weather, visibility, or traffic).

Indecent exposure
Oct. 8: A 40-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges after exposing his genitals to a woman near the southwest corner of 4th Street and Orange Ave. The woman was waiting to the cross the street with other pedestrians, including a child, according to a social media post from the Coronado Police Department. The woman called the police and the man was located a few blocks away, near his residence. He was charged with indecent exposure with priors and taken to the San Diego Central Jail.

Domestic battery
Oct. 8: A 50-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges for domestic battery.

Violation of post-release supervision
Oct. 11: A 47-year-old man was arrested for violating the terms of his post release community support (PRCS). This is a program similar to parole, which is handled by the state, but is instead administered by a person’s county of residence. It is used as an alternative to parole for low-level felons.

Incidents Reported:

October 5

  • General disturbance (3 incidents)
  • Vandalism report
  • Welfare check
  • Noise disturbance (2 incidents)
  • Traffic accident, major injury
    • According to a social media report from the CPD, a 65-year-old rider sustained major injuries in an ebike collision that occurred in the northbound lanes of Silver Strand State Highway.
  • Hit and run, no injuries
  • Reckless driving
  • Trespassing

October 6

  • General disturbance (3 incidents)
  • Welfare check (2 incidents)
  • Hit and run, no injuries
  • Reckless driving
  • Traffic accident, minor injury

October 7

  • Suspicious vehicle
  • Vandalism
  • Stolen vehicle report (2 incidents)
  • Welfare check (4 incidents)
  • Grand theft report
  • Petit theft report
  • Domestic violence report
  • Battery
  • Reckless driving
  • Noise distrubance

October 8

  • Noise disturbance (2 incidents)
  • Traffic accident, no injuries (2 incidents)
  • Stolen vehicle report
  • Indecent exposure
  • Petit theft report
  • Domestic violence report
  • Reckless driving
  • Noise distrubance

October 9

  • Noise disturbance (2 incidents)
  • Welfare check (2 incidents)
  • Grand theft report
  • Reckless driving
  • Burglary report
  • Hit and run, no injuries
  • General disturbance

October 10

  • Traffic accident, no injuries (3 incidents)
  • Forgery/fraud report
  • Noise disturbance
  • Reckless driving
  • Petit theft report
  • Battery

October 11

  • Suspicious vehicle (4 incidents)
  • Welfare check (2 incidents)
  • Traffic accident, no injuries
  • General disturbance (3 incidents)
  • Harassing/threatening phone calls
  • Noise disturbance
  • Traffic accident, minor injury
  • Traffic accident, no injuries



Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

