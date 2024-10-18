Coronado Crime Report: Indecent Exposure, Suspicious Vehicles

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication. The report covers Oct. 5 to Oct. 11.
Arrests:
Public intoxication
Oct. 5: A 43-year-old woman was arrested on misdemeanor charges.
Petit theft
Oct. 7: A 35-year-old man was cited on misdemeanor charges. It occurred on Naval Air Station North Island.
Driving unsafely due to prevailing conditions
Oct. 8: A 25-year-old woman was cited on misdemeanor charges for driving between 1 and 15 miles per hour over the speed limit during unsafe conditions (such as weather, visibility, or traffic).
Indecent exposure
Oct. 8: A 40-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges after exposing his genitals to a woman near the southwest corner of 4th Street and Orange Ave. The woman was waiting to the cross the street with other pedestrians, including a child, according to a social media post from the Coronado Police Department. The woman called the police and the man was located a few blocks away, near his residence. He was charged with indecent exposure with priors and taken to the San Diego Central Jail.
Domestic battery
Oct. 8: A 50-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges for domestic battery.
Violation of post-release supervision
Oct. 11: A 47-year-old man was arrested for violating the terms of his post release community support (PRCS). This is a program similar to parole, which is handled by the state, but is instead administered by a person’s county of residence. It is used as an alternative to parole for low-level felons.
Incidents Reported:
October 5
- General disturbance (3 incidents)
- Vandalism report
- Welfare check
- Noise disturbance (2 incidents)
- Traffic accident, major injury
- According to a social media report from the CPD, a 65-year-old rider sustained major injuries in an ebike collision that occurred in the northbound lanes of Silver Strand State Highway.
- Hit and run, no injuries
- Reckless driving
- Trespassing
October 6
- General disturbance (3 incidents)
- Welfare check (2 incidents)
- Hit and run, no injuries
- Reckless driving
- Traffic accident, minor injury
October 7
- Suspicious vehicle
- Vandalism
- Stolen vehicle report (2 incidents)
- Welfare check (4 incidents)
- Grand theft report
- Petit theft report
- Domestic violence report
- Battery
- Reckless driving
- Noise distrubance
October 8
- Noise disturbance (2 incidents)
- Traffic accident, no injuries (2 incidents)
- Stolen vehicle report
- Indecent exposure
- Petit theft report
- Domestic violence report
- Reckless driving
- Noise distrubance
October 9
- Noise disturbance (2 incidents)
- Welfare check (2 incidents)
- Grand theft report
- Reckless driving
- Burglary report
- Hit and run, no injuries
- General disturbance
October 10
- Traffic accident, no injuries (3 incidents)
- Forgery/fraud report
- Noise disturbance
- Reckless driving
- Petit theft report
- Battery
October 11
- Suspicious vehicle (4 incidents)
- Welfare check (2 incidents)
- Traffic accident, no injuries
- General disturbance (3 incidents)
- Harassing/threatening phone calls
- Noise disturbance
- Traffic accident, minor injury
- Traffic accident, no injuries