Coronado Performing Arts Center Presents “Cabaret!” – Musical Explores Themes of Decadence and Denial at Berlin Nightclub

The Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) Musical Theatre and Drama Conservatory is set to enrapture, dazzle and delight with its production of the Tony-Award winning musical, Cabaret.

The provocative and thought-provoking production takes the stage at the Coronado Performing Arts Center Friday, April 25-Sunday, April 27 and Friday, May 2 and Saturday, May 3. Tickets are available for purchase here.

At the elaborate and powerful musical, audience members will be whisked away to a Berlin nightclub during the rise of the Nazi party. But the Master of Ceremonies (played by Bruno Dominguez) assures them that, whatever their troubles, they will forget them at the Kit Kat Klub. Cabaret explores the relationship between an American writer, Cliff Bradshaw (played by Luca Hansen) and Sally Bowles (played by Katie Moreno) and features classic songs by Kander and Ebb.

The musical is packed with lots of fun and clever dance numbers, which are perfectly suited to CoSA’s “triple threat” performers who can sing, dance, and act, according to CoSA’s Theatre Performing Arts and Drama Chair, Barbara Wolf.

“The actors are having a great time with the amazing choreography,” said Wolf. “We’re all very excited for the numbers ‘Mein Herr’ and ‘Money.’ They are great dances!”

Cabaret is currently enjoying rave reviews on Broadway, with Variety calling it “a ravishing, gut-punching, timely revival.”

The original Broadway production opened in November of 1966 and quickly became a box office hit, winning eight Tony Awards. While the subject matter is challenging and the musical touches on mature themes, Wolf said that the overriding message is one of love and kindness.

“Cabaret has a profound message of acceptance,” said Wolf.

Parent and audience advisory: This musical is suggested for ages 13 and up. “Cabaret” is set in Berlin, Germany prior to World War II during the rise of the Nazi regime. The script includes references to antisemitism via a Nazi image and alludes to a character having an abortion.

About CoSA

Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) is San Diego County’s premier public school arts conservatory, home to 200 scholar artists grades 9 through 12, who attend the nationally ranked Coronado High School. CoSA provides an intense, pre-professional arts education to students from Coronado and from all over San Diego, who are admitted after a competitive application/audition process.

Each school day CoSA offers three or more hours of instruction, pairing young artists with educators who are also industry specialists. With a curriculum designed by professional artist/educators, students are immersed in their chosen specialty in one of six conservatories: Classical and Contemporary Dance, Digital Arts (Animation, Filmmaking, Game Design, and Graphic Design), Instrumental Music, Musical Theatre & Drama, Theatre Production, Design & Management and Visual Art. CoSA is a State of California-approved Career Technical Education program.

Our award-winning student artists perform and exhibit at the Coronado Performing Arts Center on the Coronado High School campus, in either the 570 seat Main Stage or 80 seat Black Box theatre. Coronado Performing Arts Center is also available for rent to local organizations. About twenty five percent of the CoSA budget is raised each year by the CoSA Foundation. If you would like to see the arts continue to thrive in education, please consider making a donation at www.cosafoundation.org.





