“The Wizard of Oz: Youth Edition” – Celebrate a decade of youth theater magic in Coronado

The CoSA Foundation and Playground Players Productions will present The Wizard of Oz: Youth Edition with Islander Youth Theater on June 1 and 2.

“We are thrilled to bring this beloved classic back to the Coronado stage for the first time in 10 years while also celebrating Playground Players Productions’ 10-year anniversary in Coronado,” said Stephanie Nurding, Production Manager-Playground Players Productions and CoSA Foundation Board Member.

The show promises a magical evening of singing, dancing, and fun as the talented young performers bring the timeless journey to Oz to life. Performances will take place at the Coronado Performing Arts Center, 650 D Ave, on Monday, June 1 and Tuesday, June 2 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available in advance at CoSAFoundation.org, or at the door the night of.

A cast of 28 TK-first grade students in the Junior Show Choir (pictured above) will perform a special medley prior to the main production which stars 71 students in grades two through eight. This family-friendly production is geared to audiences of all ages.

TICKETS





