Wednesday, May 27, 2026
Stage

“The Wizard of Oz: Youth Edition” – Celebrate a decade of youth theater magic in Coronado

Less than 1 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor

The CoSA Foundation and Playground Players Productions will present The Wizard of Oz: Youth Edition with Islander Youth Theater on June 1 and 2.

“We are thrilled to bring this beloved classic back to the Coronado stage for the first time in 10 years while also celebrating Playground Players Productions’ 10-year anniversary in Coronado,” said Stephanie Nurding, Production Manager-Playground Players Productions and CoSA Foundation Board Member.

The show promises a magical evening of singing, dancing, and fun as the talented young performers bring the timeless journey to Oz to life. Performances will take place at the Coronado Performing Arts Center, 650 D Ave, on Monday, June 1 and Tuesday, June 2 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available in advance at CoSAFoundation.org, or at the door the night of.

A cast of 28 TK-first grade students in the Junior Show Choir (pictured above) will perform a special medley prior to the main production which stars 71 students in grades two through eight. This family-friendly production is geared to audiences of all ages.

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Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

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