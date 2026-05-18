Soroptimists support two CHS Islander Company cadets competing in Leadership and Academic Bowl (JLAB)

For the third time in its twenty-two year-history, CHS’s JNROTC Islander Company was invited to participate in JLAB to be held in Washington, DC, this June. JLAB is a premier national competition for the top 3% of JROTC cadets from all service branches and all schools globally. The competition focuses on academics, leadership, and STEM, and requires cadets to demonstrate knowledge, teamwork, and citizenship.

Unlike all previous years, the Navy is not fully underwriting the costs of attending, so Coronado Soroptimists have stepped in to assist the team’s fundraising efforts by presenting a $1,000 check to both Cadet Kalea Reg and Cadet Scout Cross at the Soroptimist Flourish event on May 14.

Kalea is a junior at Coronado High School and the Team Commander for the JLAB Team. She a member of the NJROTC staff and currently serves as Islander Company’s Physical Training Team Commander. Kalea is on the Engineering pathway at CHS, which includes courses such as Honors PLTW Principles of Engineering, AP Physics 2, and AP Calculus BC. As a senior, she will continue to command the Academic and Physical Training Teams, as well as serve on the NJROTC staff.

Scout is a junior at Coronado High School. In addition to competing on the JLAB team, she is a member of the Unarmed Exhibition team and contributes to the unit’s community outreach as the Community Service Officer. She is a National Honor Society member and a musician in the Coronado School of the Arts program. In the future, Scout plans to graduate from college with a nursing degree before working as a travel nurse.

Soroptimist is a world-wide organization dedicated to supporting educational opportunities and a path towards personal agency and financial independence for women and girls. Coronado Soroptimist said in a statement that “it was an honor to apply this mission in support of these two very deserving young women.”





