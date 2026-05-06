Wednesday, May 6, 2026
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News briefs: Artist awarded, Wampler in “People,” ballot drop boxes, Goodwill’s plastic recycling

1 min.
Coronado Times Staff
Coronado Times Staff

Local artist receives Gallery’s Choice Award at Blush & Brut exhibition

Caroline Roughneen, Coronado resident and Coronado High School class of 2014 alum, was honored on opening night of the “Blush & Brut” art exhibition at Ashton Art Gallery on May 2. Roughneen received the Gallery’s Choice Award for her mixed-media piece, “Champagne Supernova.” The award category invited attendees to vote for their favorite featured work. More than 200 visitors attended the opening reception of the gallery’s 12th Anniversary Show. The Ashton Art Gallery is in North Park’s Arts & Culture District and the exhibition remains on view through June 5.

Wampler family featured in PEOPLE magazine

The Wamplers, a well-known Coronado family, and the Stephen J. Wampler Foundation were recently featured in PEOPLE Magazine, highlighting Steve Wampler, the 57-year-old father with cerebral palsy who is dedicated to changing lives through inclusive outdoor experiences for children with physical disabilities.

The story captures both Steve and his family’s personal journey as well as the broader impact of the foundation’s work, which serves families across California and beyond.

See the complete PEOPLE article here.

Official Ballot Drop Boxes are available for June Gubernatorial Primary

Starting Tuesday, May 5, registered voters can return their mail ballot for the June 2 Gubernatorial Primary Election to any of the more than 150 official ballot drop boxes around the county. Mail ballots for the county’s over 2 million registered voters are expected to arrive this week. Coronado ballot drop boxes are located at City Hall and the Coronado Public Library:

Goodwill now accepting soft plastics for recycling at select locations

Are you an avid recycler who is frustrated by plastic bags? Goodwill Industries of San Diego and Imperial Counties is now accepting clean, dry, soft plastics at select donation centers. Soft plastics include plastic film, grocery and retail bags, bubble wrap, air pillows and other flexible packaging. These materials often end up in landfills or pollute local waterways, but through Goodwill’s new program, these materials will be collected and sent to a specialized recycling partner, where they can be transformed into durable products like pallets, decking, and outdoor furniture. For more information, visit sdgoodwill.org.

 

 



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Coronado Times Staff
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