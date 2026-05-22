Friday, May 22, 2026
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Coronado Woman’s Club returns more than $18,000 to local causes

2 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor
The Coronado Woman’s Club gathered in their support of the annual Flower Show. Submitted photo

With its fiscal year ending on June 30, the Coronado Woman’s Club (CWC) is focusing on winding down its fundraising with a focus on giving.

The CWC mission is to unite people dedicated to enhancing Coronado and nearby communities through educational, civic, and philanthropic endeavors. “This year, I reestablished the Philanthropy Committee with Virginia Bayer, Mandy Cohn, Linda Dugger, Julia Elassaad, and Jan Miller joining me to review past philanthropic recipients and work with club members to look for other worthy organizations that are in alignment with our mission,” said Vicki Bernitt, Committee Chair. “The community is invited to join us on May 31, when we sponsor the Concert in the Park along with the Coronado Junior Woman’s Club, featuring Mirage – Visions of Fleetwood Mac,” added Bernitt.

Treasurer Emily Williamson reports that CWC has returned $18,620 in donations to 22 organizations, with donations ranging from $150 to two $2,500 scholarships for graduating Coronado High School seniors.

“I’m proud of the Board and the Committee’s unwavering commitment to the Coronado High School (CHS) Scholarship Awards, in honor of our founding members. In 2026, criteria for this long-standing tradition were modified to include any CHS student, male or female, and scholarships will be awarded at the Senior Awards Ceremony on June 1,” noted Bernitt.

Coronado Woman’s Club held a joint fundraiser with the CHS Class of 2026 to raise funds for end-of-school year graduation activities and CWC. Sumbitted photo

Now in its 79th year, many of the CWC donations remain in Coronado: benefiting Safe Harbor, Coronado Fourth of July, CHS PTO, Class of 2026, Girls’ softball, PAWS, Friends of the Library, Lamb’s Theatre, Wampler Foundation, Emerald Keepers, Coronado Floral Association, SDSU Camp Able, and several more. Donations to organizations over the bridge include STEP (enlisted military), Promises2Kids, Rachel’s House (Catholic Charities), SD Youth Services, St Madeline Sophie’s Center, and World Central Kitchen.

“As a committee, we do our research to determine which organizations will have the greatest reach, both in town and in San Diego, and share our club’s vision of making a positive impact on youth, women, the arts, the environment, and world-wide relief,” noted Mandy Cohn, committee member.

How do the 70 members of the CWC raise these funds?

“We generate funds through various fundraising activities, including shredding events, garage sales, pop-up craft sales, and a bunco fundraiser in collaboration with Coronado High School,” said Kathy Fink, CWC President. “We also have an endowment with an annual return to our fundraising. Philanthropy fundraising serves as a catalyst for our club’s sustained focus and fosters a sense of unity among our members, enabling them to collectively pursue a shared purpose. Our club is consistently seeking innovative strategies to enhance its unity while simultaneously generating funds for our philanthropic endeavors.”

If you’d like to make a donation to this all-volunteer non-profit, you can make it “in honor of” or “in memory of” a past club member. To learn more about the Coronado Woman’s Club, please visit coronadowomansclub.org or send an e-mail to [email protected].



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Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

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