Coronado Rotary honors 12 outstanding CHS senior athletes

At their May 13 weekly meeting, Rotary Club of Coronado honored 12 outstanding Coronado High School athletes who will graduate this June. CHS Athletic Director Aaron Brooks explained that each of these senior athletes, handpicked by the CHS coaching staff, exemplify not only outstanding athletic ability, but also leadership, academic excellence, coachability, a strong work ethic, and exceptional character.

As each student received their CHS Sports Award, Athletic Director Brooks commented about their academic and athletic achievements. In the audience were proud parents, along with Rotarians and guests, including CHS Principal Karin Mellina.

Nathan Ayan runs cross-country and track, where he holds the school record in the 4 x 800 relay. His plan is to attend Cal State San Marcos in the fall.

Grace Elardo excels at tennis and lacrosse. She has a remarkable 130-win, 19-loss record in tennis and is on the #1 ranked lacrosse team in the state. Next fall she’ll attend College of the Holy Cross in Massachusetts to continue her lacrosse career.

Stanley Guymon plays the all-American sports of football and baseball. He claims his grandfather is his greatest inspiration and plans to attend the University of Oklahoma.

Summer Little, who plays soccer as well as runs track, is a CHS record holder in the 4 x 100 relay, 4 x 400 relay, and the sprint medley. She’ll become a Bruin in the fall as a freshman at UCLA.

Leo Salata holds ten varsity letters across four different sports. His greatest athletic memory is being able to play lacrosse with his two brothers. The US Merchant Marine Academy will welcome him in the fall.

Morgan Maske, who has an unweighted 4.0 GPA, runs cross country and plays lacrosse. She’ll attend Bryn Mawr College in Philadelphia next year.

As a baseball and basketball scholar-athlete, Mateo Villanueva plans to become a SDSU Aztec next year. His goal is to play baseball there while studying to become a physical therapist.

Brooklyn Parma plays lacrosse and soccer. She was captain of the #1 ranked lacrosse team in California. Next year she’ll venture to Mount St. Mary University in the Catoctin Mountains near historic Emmitsburg, Maryland.

As both a volleyball and beach volleyball player, Ryder Moore is the oldest of four brothers and realizes that each one of them looks up to him as a role model. He plans to play club volleyball in college where he hopes to study finance and accounting.

Maria Anaya excels at tennis, lacrosse, and basketball, and was named an All-American in lacrosse. Although she tore her ACL, she worked hard to come back and will attend Yale to play lacrosse and study neuroscience.

Spencer Reidarson plays basketball and baseball. With math as his academic passion, he plans to go into Investment Banking and Quantitative Finance.

Sydney Dunn plays soccer and lacrosse and received both the MVP and Rookie of the Year awards for lacrosse. She’ll attend Brown University in the fall and plans to play soccer and lacrosse.





