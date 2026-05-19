Tuesday, May 19, 2026
Sports

Track & Field CIF Division 3 Finals

2 min.
George Green
George Green

The Islander Track & Field Team competed in the SD Division 3 Finals on Saturday, May 16. Head coach Cameron Gary supplies the details below.

Fourteen Islander Track & Field athletes qualified for the 2026 San Diego CIF Division 3 Championships, held May 16 at Canyon Hills High School. Fifty-seven schools from leagues across the San Diego CIF Section competed in the division.

The Islanders were led by medal-winning performances from the boy’s middle-distance squad. Senior Nathan Ayan placed second in the 800-meter run with a personal-best 1:55.32, followed by senior Vincent Russo, who placed fourth in a personal-best 1:57.40. Senior Andrew Buck narrowly missed the medals, finishing eighth with a personal-best 2:01.99.

The Islander boys 4 x 800 team added the All-CIF title to the All-League title they won last week at Central League Finals to advance to the Section Championships on May 23. From left to right: Nathan Ayan, Derick Ritter, Andrew Buck, and Vincent Russo.  Ayan and Russo also advanced to the Section Championships in the 800 meter run and medaled in the 4×400. Photo by George Green

Ayan, Russo, and Buck teamed with senior Derick Ritter to win the 4×800 relay title in 8:26.51. The Islanders head into next week’s CIF San Diego Section Championships as one of the favorites in the event.

The only female athlete to advance to the Section Championships was Micaela Gistaro with a fifth place Personal Record finish in the 400-meter dash. Photo by George Green

Other Islander medalists included senior Summer Little, who placed third in the girls 100-meter dash in 12.83; senior Micaela Gistaro, who finished fifth in the girls 200-meter dash in 26.23; and junior Maya Wilson, who took fifth in the girls 300-meter hurdles in 47.28.

Senior Spencer Reidarson earned two medals, placing third in the boys triple jump with a leap of 42 feet, 11.25 inches and fifth in the boys 300-meter hurdles with a personal-best 42.86.

Spencer Reidarson picked up medals in two events. He advanced to the section triple jump finals next Saturday as well as placing fifth in the 300-meter hurdles. Photo by George Green

The boys 4×400 relay team of senior William Heyen, Reidarson, Russo, and Ayan also earned a medal, placing sixth in 3:36.89.

The Islanders also recognize the athletes who qualified for and competed in the meet: juniors Xavier Marsh (100-meter dash) and Carly DeVore (1600-meter run), and sophomores Liam Morocco (long jump), Jeremiah Albrektsen (high jump), and Claudia Wagner (long jump and triple jump).

The top two finishers in each event at the CIF Division Championships automatically advance to the 2026 San Diego CIF Section Championships at Mt. Carmel High School on May 23. In addition, the next 12 best performances across all divisions also qualify. The Section Championships determine overall San Diego CIF Section champions and qualifying spots for the California State Championships, scheduled for May 29 and 30 in Clovis, California.



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George Green
George Green
Head Cross Country and Distance Track Coach, Coronado High School

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