Friday, May 15, 2026
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Sports camps for preschoolers keep Coronado kids active this summer

Less than 1 min.
City of Coronado
City of Coronado

Looking for a way to keep your preschooler active this summer? Coronado Recreation and Golf Services has the answer for you.

Two weeks of Pee Wee Sports Camp will be offered this summer, where your child can learn the basic skills to play soccer, flag football, basketball, baseball, and more, five days a week from 9 am to 12 pm. Held in the Coronado Community Center gym, children ages 3-5 can participate in a Pee Wee Sports Camp Mon.–Fri., the weeks of June 8-12 and August 3-7.    

From batting and catching to dribbling and passing, campers will improve their eye-hand coordination and gross motor skills as they run and have fun in a fast-paced, exciting program.  

Whether you would like to get your child ready to participate in a league next school year or to just keep them active this summer, register your child for the Pee Wee Sports Camp to accomplish those goals. For more information or to register for these camps, go to coronado.ca.us/register or call 619-522-7342.

Direct Link: https://bit.ly/PeeWeeSportsCamp

 



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City of Coronado
City of Coronadohttp://www.coronado.ca.us/recreation

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