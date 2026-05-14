Cheer, ballet, sing & dance camps bring summer fun for kids

This summer, Coronado Recreation and Golf Services is offering four specialty dance camps for 6-11-year-olds. Jr Cheer, Dance, and Tumble Camp runs June 22-26, where participants will learn cheers, chants, and beginner stunt techniques. If being a ballerina is your child’s style, have them join the Ballet and Tap Camp July 6-10. Campers can also choose from two camps to sing and dance all week. These are the Sing and Dance Disney Camp, August 3-7, and the Sing and Dance K-Pop Demon Hunters Camp, June 29-July 2. Both camps include sing-alongs and learning dance routines to favorite songs from those movies.

Dance is a great means of self-expression. Camp is a great place to socialize and meet other children. These camps are taught by energetic, experienced, and talented instructors, but space is limited in each session, so sign up today. For more information or to register, go to coronado.ca.us/recreation or call 619-522-7342.

Direct Link: https://bit.ly/SummerDanceTumble





