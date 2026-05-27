Las Cuatro Milpas: It’s back baby!

Las Cuatro Milpas (the four corn fields), the 93-year-old San Diego institution, is back after relocating to 1985 National Avenue. The story of why this iconic spot moved from its location on Logan Avenue after 92 years to its new home a few blocks away on National Avenue is unimportant to me and to so many who have grown up eating this magnificent food. The most important thing is that it remains family-owned and operated by the Estudillo family, which adds a personal touch that many locals trust and appreciate. The parking has improved, and it’s the same great food made with love, served by the same beautiful, caring faces. My heart is full as I could not fathom San Diego losing this gem. I have been standing in their lines and meeting fellow San Diegans for 40 years now, and I can tell you, people come from far and wide. The types of customers vary greatly, but we all share one thing in common: a love of great food that has stood the test of time.

The new Las Cuatro Milpas is located right next to Northgate Market in the shadow of the Coronado Bridge. Kill two birds with one stone, shop at this amazing market after you eat. While parking is better, the usual line that is a testament to their greatness has not diminished. I recommend visiting early to enjoy a relaxed experience and avoid crowds.

I think we will all miss the old-world charm of the original location, but in this life, change is inevitable. The pro tip is never to go at lunchtime. LCM opens at 8 am, yes, you heard that right. I went at 9 am recently; the line was manageable, and there were plenty of seats. I am all about beans and rice for breakfast. I then made a quick trip to Northgate to pick up some fresh hominy and a few pints of ceviche. If you do go early, all their food is designed for take-out. I often grab a quick taco and buy enough food to go for several meals.

The menu has not changed; LCM is still very limited in what they offer, but, in my opinion, that is one of the things that makes it so great: do a few things and do them better than anyone else. Las Cuatro Milpas offers tacos, rolled tacos, and burritos, but I am a one-trick pony. I always get the Chorizo, Rice and Beans with a Tamal. That’s right, they stick the tamal right in the mix, and it is so good. Top this concoction with diced onion, cilantro, and a squeeze of lemon. Don’t forget to try their legendary salsa, which adds a fiery, authentic kick that keeps people coming back.

Take home some of the best flour tortillas available in San Diego. Go now before the rest of San Diego realizes that they have reopened. I hope to see you there.

Las Cuatro Milpas

1985 National Avenue, Suite 1131

San Diego, CA

Sunday – Friday 8 am – 3 pm

Saturday 7 am – 3 pm





