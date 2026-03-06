Friday, March 6, 2026
Birrieria El Rey: The king of birria in Golden Hill

Clyde Van Arsdall
Birria has become the French dip of tacos. Who doesn’t like to dip? Birria is traditionally slow-braised goat, served like soup with tortillas, but birria in its latest form has morphed into tacos you dip into the braising liquid. The trend, at least locally, has also been towards beef instead of goat. Some may argue this is not birria, but I disagree. Birria is a cooking method traditionally made with goat. Much like a martini is a cocktail traditionally made with gin. James Bond changed all that; now most bartenders ask if you prefer gin or vodka in your martini, and at many places they now assume vodka.

I have written about French Dips and Birria, both of which are huge favorites of mine. When these two iconic worlds collide, the result is a culinary experience you don’t want to miss. 

My son Charlie getting ready to put down some tacos.

My favorite birria spot, Birrieria El Rey, which used to operate out of a shipping container in a strip-mall parking lot, has moved into a proper brick-and-mortar location in Golden Hill’s business district, a few doors down from Turf Supper Club. This Mecca for Jalisco-style birria has a welcoming, charming atmosphere that makes you feel at home. Birrieria El Rey’s new spot is charming and unique. The ambiance and the service really set it apart. There are fresh flowers on all the tables, and the deck has sweeping views of the neighborhood. As we finished our meal, one of the servers came by with a tray of homemade desserts to choose from. Birrieria El Rey serves slow food in a fast fashion. For those of you not familiar with the term ‘slow food,’ it means everything is made from scratch, and you can taste the craftsmanship.

I am a sucker for their Quesabirria Tacos; it is hard for me not to order those, but the Birria Ramen: Ramen noodles, shredded beef birria, onion, and cilantro has always intrigued me. My standard order is three Quesabirria Tacos and a side of consume. Dipping the crispy tacos in the braising liquid is next-level good. Every component, from the slow-cooked meat to the fresh toppings, reflects high quality and craftsmanship. Not a drop of the consume goes to waste; once my tacos have disappeared, I simply put the cup to my lips and take it down. 

Quesabirria tacos, the cheese is melted on the griddle so it gets crispy.

Birria El Rey has been on our family’s radar for years, and my kids really love it. On a recent visit, my son Charlie went off-script and ordered the Birria Tacos con Chicharron Prensado: corn tortilla, pressed pork, onion, and cilantro. Charlie was all in and said he would definitely order these again.

The two sauces on the table, one red and one green, were game changers. We put a hurting on those bottles.

The new location has an expanded menu, and I can’t wait to dive into their Vampiro Tacos. These open-faced tacos are an obsession of mine that I have written about before. 

Birria Tacos con Chicharron Prensado, you can see the chunks of chicharron.

The Birria Golden Hill Platter may be a good first order, as it includes a little bit of everything: 2 tacos, 2 quesadillas, 1 keto taco, 2 consume, 1 birria ramen, rice, and beans. Bring a wingman, as even my son couldn’t get through this feast on his own. 

Have I mentioned breakfast yet? Birria El Rey offers a wide range of dishes, from Huevos Rancheros and Chilaquiles to Menudo.

The hospitality that this wonderful family is laying down is worth popping over the bridge for. I would drive an hour for these tacos, but luckily for us, it is an easy 10 min drive. Happy dipping, I hope to see you there. 

Birrieria El Rey
1128 25th Street, San Diego 92102
Sunday-Thursday 8 am-10 pm
Friday and Saturday 8 am-11 pm



Clyde is a trained chef that has worked in hospitality for nearly 40 years. In addition to cooking, he is a freelance food writer and storyteller. Clyde is a third-generation Coronado local, CHS graduate, and father of three. He also owns and operates Olive Avenue Supper Club, a boutique catering company specializing in culinary experiences. You can follow his culinary journey on Instagram @oliveavenuesuppper and read all his stories at www.oliveavenuesupper.comHave a story for The Coronado Times to cover? Send news tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

