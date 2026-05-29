Coronado High School honors student service with new Casey Tanaka Volunteer Service Award

The Coronado High School (CHS) Chapter of the National Honor Society honored CHS students for their community service with a newly formed award. This year, as a result of the elimination of the President’s Volunteer Service Award, NHS Adviser Michelle Evenson, along with Principal Karin Mellina, and student Daniel Vinegrad, developed the new award specifically for Coronado High School students to honor and acknowledge their significant contributions to our community through volunteerism.

“I wanted to continue to honor our students for their service, and it struck me that while the CHS Student Volunteer Service Award was certainly meaningful, its name didn’t fully reflect the depth of impact we hope to celebrate,” said Evenson. “That was when I suggested we name the award after someone who represents the very best of service in our community — someone whose contributions extend well beyond CHS. With Ms. Mellina’s and Danny’s support, we are proud to share that this award will now be known as the Casey Tanaka Volunteer Service Award.”

The following students met the criteria to be awarded a Casey Tanaka Volunteer Service Award by achieving the required number of hours of community service within the past 12 months (from April to April). A Platinum award was also bestowed on seniors who completed more than 400 hours of community service during their time as students at CHS.

Daniel Vinegrad, ‘26 – Gold and Platinum

Sean Wilbur, ‘26 – Gold and Platinum

Woody Smith, ‘26 – Gold and Platinum

Chace Smith, ‘26 – Gold and Platinum

Annika Talavera, ‘26 – Gold

Quinn Riebe, ‘26 – Gold

Haissam Kouli, ‘26 – Gold

Logan Berk, ‘27 – Gold

Danielle-Elizabeth Mensah-Baah, ‘29 – Gold





