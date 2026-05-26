Tuesday, May 26, 2026
Sports

Coronado lawn bowler takes first place in tournament

Less than 1 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor

At the recent Southwest Division Open Tournament, Coronado lawn bowler Russ Kindorf battled through an extraordinary field of competitors — including two members of Team USA — to capture the Men’s Singles title. Russ is currently on the Board of Directors of the Coronado Lawn Bowling Club but has only been playing in major non-club tournaments for three years.

The “Southwest Open” is considered one of the premier lawn bowling tournaments in the southwestern United States. Organized through the Southwest Division of Bowls USA and promoted by Southwest Lawn Bowls, the tournament brings together many of the top competitive bowlers from California and across the country for several days of elite-level play.



SourceCoronado Lawn Bowling Club

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Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

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