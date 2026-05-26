Coronado lawn bowler takes first place in tournament

At the recent Southwest Division Open Tournament, Coronado lawn bowler Russ Kindorf battled through an extraordinary field of competitors — including two members of Team USA — to capture the Men’s Singles title. Russ is currently on the Board of Directors of the Coronado Lawn Bowling Club but has only been playing in major non-club tournaments for three years.

The “Southwest Open” is considered one of the premier lawn bowling tournaments in the southwestern United States. Organized through the Southwest Division of Bowls USA and promoted by Southwest Lawn Bowls, the tournament brings together many of the top competitive bowlers from California and across the country for several days of elite-level play.





