Friday, May 22, 2026
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Soroptimist Flourish fundraiser: a powerful reflection of Coronado’s generosity

1 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Soroptimist International of Coronado’s annual Flourish fundraiser on May 14 drew a sold-out crowd to Feast & Fareway at the Coronado Municipal Golf Course for an evening of inspiration, entertainment, and impact.

Marking the organization’s first in-person fundraiser since 2019, the event brought together supporters from across Coronado to celebrate and advance Soroptimist’s mission of empowering women and girls through access to education and opportunity.

A highlight of the evening was a dynamic performance by the women of Lamb’s Players Theatre, featuring an all-female cast paying tribute to legendary female artists of the 1960s and 1970s — energizing the room and reinforcing the evening’s theme of empowerment.

Guests also enjoyed a festive dinner and a moving video produced by Juliane Morris of Morris Crown Marketing with voiceover by Doug St. Denis, highlighting the life-changing work Soroptimist carries out throughout the year.

“Stories have the power to turn statistics into people, and missions into movements. My goal was to help the audience not just understand Soroptimist’s impact, but truly feel it,” said Morris.

During the program, Coronado Soroptimists were honored to recognize the accomplishments of two Coronado High School JNROTC students, Cadet Kalea Reg and Cadet Scout Cross, presenting each with a $1,000 award.

Colorful floral décor and a spirited silent auction added to the celebratory atmosphere, while proceeds from the event will directly support programs that provide critical resources and opportunities for women and girls locally and beyond.

The evening’s success was a powerful reflection of Coronado’s generosity and heart — demonstrating what’s possible when a community comes together with purpose. In addition to expressing gratitude towards community donors and attendees, the club wishes to acknowledge fellow members Sandy Gross, Hannah Moss Perez, and their committee who spent uncountable hours in bring Flourish to life.

(L to R) Co-chairs Sandy Gross and Hannah Moss Perez, committee members Lisa Givens and Aimeé Richards. Submitted photo

To learn more about Coronado Soroptimist, get involved, or make a donation, visit coronadosoroptimist.org.



SourceSoroptimist Club of Coronado

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Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

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