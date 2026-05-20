Thursday, May 21, 2026
People

Coronado Democratic Club announces 2026 Malala Yousafzai Scholarship recipients

1 min.
Coronado Times Staff
Coronado Times Staff

The Coronado Democratic Club has announced Ruben Pimental and Jose Perez as the 2026 recipients of the club’s $1,000 Malala Yousafzai Scholarships.

The annual scholarships are named in honor of Malala Yousafzai, the Nobel Peace Prize laureate and education advocate who became a global symbol of courage in the fight for girls’ education. This year’s recipients reflect the values of civic engagement, community involvement, and a commitment to making a positive difference in society.

Ruben Pimental is a military veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan. He plans to transfer to a four-year institution to earn his bachelor’s degree in nursing, with the goal of working at a VA hospital or community-based clinic where he can care for a diverse population of patients and support fellow veterans.

Ruben believes inclusive, compassionate care is essential in nursing and that healthcare should be delivered with dignity, respect, and cultural awareness. He currently balances a demanding academic schedule with evening shifts at a local hospital. Ruben believes access to healthcare and educational equity are important issues for the Democratic Party to focus on, noting that “stronger, healthier, and better educated communities can thrive and break cycles of poverty and inequality.”

Jose Perez plans to transfer from Southwestern College at the end of this year and pursue degrees in political science and business management. He has his sights set on UC Berkeley, USC, Cornell, and Stanford.

Jose hopes to become a policy advocate, open his own investment firm, and eventually create a nonprofit organization that provides financial support to low-income students and families. At Southwestern College, he has been active in student government and has advocated for financial aid reform. Jose believes that being a Democrat means being concerned with the greater good and working to implement policies that serve the needs of all. Two issues especially important to him are strengthening the economy and ensuring healthcare is available to all.

The Coronado Democratic Club congratulates Ruben Pimental and Jose Perez on their accomplishments and looks forward to seeing the impact they will make in the years ahead.

 



SourceCoronado Democratic Club

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Coronado Times Staff
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