Wednesday, May 6, 2026
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Coronado High School NJROTC team secures place in National Academic Bowl Championship in Washington, DC

1 min.
Coronado Times Staff
Coronado Times Staff
The four-member CHS NJROTC Academic Team earned a spot in the Leadership and Academic Bowl (JLAB) national championship competition in Washington DC. CHS juniors Oliver Surdykowski, Scout Cross, Kalea Reg, and sophomore Timothy Gilbert, will travel to the capital June 12-16 to compete against JROTC high school teams from all branches of the military. Sumbitted photo

Following two online rounds of rigorous competition against teams from across the country, the Coronado High School NJROTC Islander Company academic team — Scout Cross, Timothy Gilbert, Kalea Reg, and Oliver Surdykowski — has secured a coveted spot in the Leadership and Academic Bowl (JLAB) Championships to be held in Washington, D.C.

The finals will be held at Catholic University of America June 12-16. This prestigious event, sponsored by the U.S. Navy JROTC and College Options Foundation, brings together the top three percent of JROTC programs across the country. Teams compete in a fast-paced, college-bowl-trivia competition using electronic buzzers and testing knowledge in math, science, language arts, current events, citizenship, leadership skills, and financial literacy.

“We are incredibly proud of our Academic Team for once again qualifying to compete in Washington, D.C. This marks the third time Islander Company has earned this opportunity, following previous appearances in 2022 and 2024. The commitment, preparation, and teamwork of our team this year has been outstanding and they continue to reflect positively on Coronado High School and our community. They are excited for the challenge, and Captain Holzer and myself are proud to support them,” shared CHS NJROTC Naval Science Instructor, Senior Chief USN (ret), Thomas Hellwig.

The Islander Company team advanced from a field of more than 5,000 high school JROTC teams from all services branches that began competing last November. They are one of only eight Navy JROTC teams to advance, and will join 108 teams from Air Force, Army, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard JROTC programs at the championship.

JLAB is a nationally recognized competition tailored exclusively for JROTC students. It promotes academic excellence, encourages civic engagement, highlights the values of citizenship, and exposes cadets to college opportunities.

Funding for the trip to Washington D.C. will come from the U.S. Navy support, Islander Company fundraising efforts throughout the year, and contributions from individual donors.



SourceCoronado Unified School District

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Coronado Times Staff
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