Donate your vintage treasures for the Hospital Auxiliary’s Summer Fair fundraiser, then shop on June 5

The Sharp Coronado Hospital Auxiliary is hosting its Summer Fair on Friday, June 5 from 9 am to 2 pm at the hospital’s Sandermann Auditorium at 265 Soledad Place.

At last fall’s Holiday Fair, Auxiliary volunteer Mari Gilbert introduced her fun vintage items of family heirlooms and collectibles for sale. Gilbert assured the fundraising planners, “If it’s old, somebody wants it!”

Purchasing “vintage” is a current trend to recycle items instead of discarding them to landfills — and to relive a time past. Clothing, handbags, china, toys and games, all play a part. At Gilbert’s booth, look for fashion from the ’80s to today, including denim, leather jackets, designer items, rock and roll t-shirts, and jewelry for both men and women. If you are looking for a Father’s Day gift, consider a military or nautical collectible, print, or antique. What are some of the more unusual things that will be available? Check out Hotel del Coronado memorabilia from the 1930s when Gilbert’s grandmother actually lived there.

Donations needed

Given their popularity, the Auxiliary is asking for residents to consider donating items that are taking up too much room at home or in your storage unit. Do you have an ’80s big shoulder-pad jacket hanging in your closet? Your child’s old lunch box with Roy Rogers or Star Wars characters can become someone’s new treasure. An evening bag, costume jewelry, old Levi’s, luggage from 1950, and nearly anything military or nautical will make a perfect donation for a great cause. Donated items will be sold at the fair and 100% of the proceeds will benefit the hospital. No furniture or large items can be accepted due to space constraints. Contact Gloria Aberasturi at 619-402-0402 to arrange to donate your objects no later than May 22.

Additional artists and vendors will be selling their wares, including many unique handmade items. A portion of their sales will be donated to the Auxiliary, the nonprofit organization that supports the hospital’s programs and projects.

Home decor, handmade newborn outfits, charcuterie boards, bottle carriers, housewares, cloth carry bags, hand-crafted greeting cards, jewelry, homemade jams, and hostess gifts will be for sale.

Specialty Accessories, a favorite vendor, will have a large selection of clothing for sale. Pouch Leather Bags is returning with many sizes and colors. Once again, Pampered Chef will be displaying their wide range of cooking tools.

The Auxiliary’s Quilt and Afghan Committee will be selling lap quilts and other handmade textile creations. Approximately 80 items are made each year and then donated to clients at the Villa or in hospice care. The Holiday and Summer Fairs are the only time they are available for sale. 100% of their sale price is donated to the Auxiliary.

After you shop, enjoy food from the Nono Jose Argentinas food truck vendor; word is that the empanadas are wonderful!

Most of the funds raised at this event will be directed to the Auxiliary’s pledge in support of the Primary Stroke Center, offering expert stroke care to our community. Additionally, the Auxiliary has begun supporting the Katy Green and Cathy McJannet Nursing Scholarship program. Through this program, current Sharp Coronado Hospital employees can apply for funding to advance their nursing careers.

For more information about this event or the work of the Hospital Auxiliary volunteers, contact [email protected] or call 619-522-3675.





