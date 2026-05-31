Two weeks after emergency repairs, Tijuana wastewater line collapses again

A pipeline that carries wastewater through Tijuana has collapsed again — just two weeks after Mexico made emergency repairs to the same line.

The U.S. Section of the International Boundary and Water Commission (IBWC) on Saturday reported an overnight collapse in the Parallel Gravity Line. The cause of the collapses is unknown. Mexico has shut down several pumps along the border to allow crews to make repairs.

That same line failed on May 14, resulting in emergency repairs that were completed on May 16.

Area residents may notice increased wastewater flows into the Tijuana River Channel, along with stronger than usual odors. The IBWC said it’s monitoring expected flows, sediment, and trash in the canyon collectors and is ready to respond.

The agency also said it is coordinating with Mexican water authorities and pressing Mexico to bring all suspended pumps back into operation as quickly as possible.

The South Bay International Wastewater Treatment Plant (SBIWTP) is currently operating normally, the IBWC said.

The Tijuana River Valley and area beaches have been plagued by sewage contamination for decades as both the US and Mexico work to repair failing infrastructure to address the problem. Imperial Beach and Coronado have faced lengthy beach closures, prompting health, environmental, and economic concerns.

At the time of publication, the Imperial Beach shoreline has been closed since Dec. 24. Coronado’s beaches are open, including the the Silver Strand shoreline, which was closed earlier in May due to water quality. Check current beach closures here.

This is a developing story. Updates will be published as they become available.





