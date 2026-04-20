City Council agenda: Orange Avenue beautification, opposing offshore oil and gas leasing, and more

The agenda for this week’s meeting of the Coronado City Council includes an update and additional funding request for improvements along Orange Avenue, taking a stance on offshore oil and gas leasing — as well as other legislative priorities, and more.

The meeting is at 4 p.m. on April 21 in the City Council Chamber at 1825 Strand Way, and will be broadcast here. The full agenda is here. A recording of the meeting will be posted here.

An update on Orange Avenue’s upcoming makeover

The council will receive an update on the Downtown Beautification Project and consider allocating about $200,000 in additional funds toward the design phase of the improvements.

The project has been evolving since 2021, when Discover Coronado first presented a downtown beautification plan to the council, which was later refined into short- and long-term goals. In 2024, council weighed project options ranging from a roughly $4 million partial upgrade to a nearly $9 million corridor-wide overhaul. The council ultimately opted for a phased approach — starting with street furnishings across Orange Avenue while addressing infrastructure needs on key blocks — while keeping a close eye on overall costs.

Phase 1 will include standardized benches, trash and recycling cans, bike racks, and tree grates. Phase 2 comprises heavier works such as sidewalk improvements, lighting, and irrigation.

Originally, $550,000 was allocated for design costs. Of that, $266,650 has been spent, leaving just under $285,000. However, the design of Phase 2 of the project is now estimated at $481,763, leaving a deficit of $198,412.

This additional allocation, if approved, would focus on advancing design and preparing construction documents as the project moves closer to implementation.

Resolution opposing offshore oil and gas leasing

The council will consider a resolution opposing offshore oil and gas leasing off the California coast, including the potential inclusion of California waters in the federal government’s next leasing program.

If adopted, the resolution would formally state the city’s opposition and could be submitted to federal agencies as part of the public comment process.

An update on legislative goals

The council will receive an update on active state legislation and consider whether to take positions — support, oppose, or remain neutral — on select bills.

The item is part of the city’s ongoing legislative program, which allows council to weigh in on proposed laws that could impact Coronado, from housing and coastal regulations to funding and local control.

No specific action is required beyond providing direction on which bills, if any, the city should formally respond to.

Converting property into condos

The council will consider a request to convert an existing four-unit residential property at 832–838 C Avenue into condominiums through a one-lot tentative parcel map.

No new construction is proposed. The request would allow the units to be individually owned rather than held under a single property.

Conflict of interest ordinance update

The council will consider updates to the city’s conflict of interest rules, along with adopting resolutions identifying which officials and employees must complete required ethics and fiscal training.

The item includes the introduction and first reading of an ordinance updating sections of the Coronado Municipal Code related to conflicts of interest, as well as establishing updated training rosters in line with state requirements.

No major policy shift is outlined; the updates are aimed at keeping the city’s code and training requirements current with state law.

Updating parking signs at Spreckels Park

The council will consider a Policy No. 2 request from Councilmember Kelly Purvis to place parking signs in Spreckels Park on a future agenda. Currently, two spots at the park allow parking by permit only on Sundays from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Purvis suggested changing the signs to require a permit on Sundays from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., from Memorial Day until Labor Day, so they reflect the actual use of the spaces for the Coronado Promenade Concerts in the Park.

Letter on cross-border sewage pollution

The council will consider a request to support amendments to the US–Mexico–Canada Agreement (USMCA) aimed at addressing ongoing cross-border sewage pollution.

The proposal seeks to elevate the issue at the federal level by incorporating stronger, long-term solutions into the trade agreement framework, which governs environmental cooperation between the countries.

If approved, the city would send a formal request advocating for changes to better address sewage flows impacting the region.

Consent calendar at a glance

The consent calendar bundles items that are considered routine into a single vote, unless a specific item is pulled for discussion. This week’s consent items include:

Routine approvals : meeting minutes, approval of warrants, and procedural ordinance readings

: meeting minutes, approval of warrants, and procedural ordinance readings Annual police equipment report: State law requires police departments to publicly report and reauthorize military equipment use. The Coronado Police Department does not intend to purchase new military equipment in the upcoming fiscal year.

State law requires police departments to publicly report and reauthorize military equipment use. The Coronado Police Department does not intend to purchase new military equipment in the upcoming fiscal year. Alley repair project funding : The council is being asked to authorize construction and support contracts for ongoing alley repairs, including work by Miramar General Engineering and related consultants. The item also includes a $295,000 additional appropriation from the Wastewater Fund to keep the project moving within budget. The work falls under routine maintenance of existing infrastructure, but the added funding reflects rising construction and support costs tied to the project.

: The council is being asked to authorize construction and support contracts for ongoing alley repairs, including work by Miramar General Engineering and related consultants. The item also includes a $295,000 additional appropriation from the Wastewater Fund to keep the project moving within budget. The work falls under routine maintenance of existing infrastructure, but the added funding reflects rising construction and support costs tied to the project. Apartment vacancy rate : The council is expected to adopt Coronado’s 2026 apartment vacancy factor at 3.7 percent, based on responses from 1,210 of the approximately 1,642 apartment units that the city surveyed. Notably, this is not a citywide vacancy rate. The figure applies only to complexes with three or more units and does not account for vacancies in single-family homes or second residences.

: The council is expected to adopt Coronado’s 2026 apartment vacancy factor at 3.7 percent, based on responses from 1,210 of the approximately 1,642 apartment units that the city surveyed. Notably, this is not a citywide vacancy rate. The figure applies only to complexes with three or more units and does not account for vacancies in single-family homes or second residences. Citywide landscape maintenance contract: The council is expected to approve a proposed five-year contract with Andre Landscape Services for maintenance of parks, facilities, and medians at about $1.38 million annually. The agreement consolidates landscape upkeep and refuse services across city properties into a single, long-term contract, covering routine maintenance like mowing, planting, irrigation, and general upkeep.

The council is expected to approve a proposed five-year contract with Andre Landscape Services for maintenance of parks, facilities, and medians at about $1.38 million annually. The agreement consolidates landscape upkeep and refuse services across city properties into a single, long-term contract, covering routine maintenance like mowing, planting, irrigation, and general upkeep. Election legal services: Appointment of outside counsel to handle legal matters related to the November 2026 General Election.





