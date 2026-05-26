Tuesday, May 26, 2026
Stage

Summer Concert and Reading Series at CPH

Less than 1 min.
Coronado Playhouse
Coronado Playhouse

This summer, enjoy captivating productions that blend music, theater, and more at the Coronado Playhouse.

First up is a staged reading of Love, Loss and What I Wore — an audience favorite last seen at CPH in 2021. Friday, May 29, 7pm, Saturday, May 30, 2pm & 7pm, Sunday, May 31, 2pm. Tickets are $20.

Sondheim Served Straight will be a sparkling evening of music and cocktails honoring Stephen Sondheim, and serve as a fundraiser for the upcoming production of Into the Woods. Saturday, June 13, 2pm & 7pm, Sunday, June 14, 2pm. Tickets: $10-20

Patriotic and uplifting, CPH Salutes: The Music of America, features some of the area’s finest voices performing timeless classics. Saturday, June 27, 2pm & 7pm, Sunday, June 28, 2pm. Tickets: $10-20

The 30th annual Free Classic Series production will be a staged reading of William Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night. Friday, July 10, 7pm, Saturday, July 11, 2pm & 7pm, Sunday, July 12, 2pm. Tickets: FREE (but donations are gratefully accepted).

Make this your summer of live entertainment — reserve your spot today.

 



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Coronado Playhouse
Coronado Playhouse

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