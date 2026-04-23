Musica Vitale and Friends celebrate 20th anniversary season

Musica Vitale will close its anniversary season with a birthday bash celebrating 20 years of music making, friendships, and collaborations.

Musica Vitale is a professional ensemble presenting a cappella chamber works of Western European and Slavic origin from the last 300 years. The ensemble’s mission is to revive and rediscover neglected repertoire of the Classical, Romantic and post-Romantic eras, maintaining the highest artistic standards, preserving the heritage of vocal chamber music, and bringing enrichment to the community through public performances.

On stage on May 9 will be Musica Vitale, Octet Vox Humana, The Ghukasyan String Orchestra, and Crown City Chorale. The program consists of choral and instrumental compositions by Schnittke, Briggs, Tchaikovsky, Khachaturyan, Poulenc and others.

The 7 pm event will be held at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church at 700 D Avenue in Coronado. Tickets are available at MusicaVitale.com.

Artistic Directors: Elena Vizuet, nonna Aladhverdova





