Thursday, April 23, 2026
EntertainmentStage

Musica Vitale and Friends celebrate 20th anniversary season

Less than 1 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Musica Vitale will close its anniversary season with a birthday bash celebrating 20 years of music making, friendships, and collaborations.

Musica Vitale is a professional ensemble presenting a cappella chamber works of Western European and Slavic origin from the last 300 years. The ensemble’s mission is to revive and rediscover neglected repertoire of the Classical, Romantic and post-Romantic eras, maintaining the highest artistic standards, preserving the heritage of vocal chamber music, and bringing enrichment to the community through public performances.

On stage on May 9 will be Musica Vitale, Octet Vox Humana, The Ghukasyan String Orchestra, and Crown City Chorale. The program consists of choral and instrumental compositions by Schnittke, Briggs, Tchaikovsky, Khachaturyan, Poulenc and others.

The 7 pm event will be held at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church at 700 D Avenue in Coronado. Tickets are available at MusicaVitale.com.

Artistic Directors: Elena Vizuet, nonna Aladhverdova

 



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Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

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