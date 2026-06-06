Linda Gerbel (1940-2026)

Submitted by the family

Linda Gerbel passed away on May 30 at the age of 86.

She was the second of three daughters born to Grace and Otto Schommer and grew up in West Chicago, Illinois. Linda spent her young life living in several houses on one block; her father, a custom home builder, constructed multiple homes for the family. She was especially proud that he also built the stables for Marguerite Henry, the beloved author of Misty of Chincoteague.

Raised in a large extended family, Linda credited her remarkable memory to having nearly thirty aunts and uncles whose names she had to learn as a child.

Linda graduated from West Chicago High School and completed one year of studies at Northern Illinois University. Tragically, her father Otto died young in a car accident on his way to church, which placed considerable financial hardship on the family. Linda made the difficult decision to leave college and go to work.

In her early twenties, Linda boarded a train and left Chicagoland for Coronado, California, to live with a high school friend. Upon arrival, she discovered her friend had taken a job with the airlines, so Linda quickly found new roommates. In September 1963, she met LTJG Carroll Gerbel at a party in Mission Beach. Linda often said that her life truly began the day she met “Gerb.” Their courtship was brief and joyful; they became engaged after just three months.

Following their marriage, Linda joined Gerb in Japan, where he was stationed with the Navy. After his naval service concluded, the couple moved between Ohio, Illinois, and Michigan, where their two children, Brad and Lisa, were born. Linda was a devoted stay-at-home mom who poured her energy into family life. In 1978, while the children were still young, she started the family business from their kitchen. It began as a small gift catalog featuring University of Michigan merchandise. Linda typed the very first catalog mailing labels on a portable manual typewriter on the kitchen counter. Her guiding philosophy was simple and resolute: put one foot in front of the other and just do it. In Michigan the business operated out of the family’s basement.

As the company grew, Linda purchased a giant IBM Magnetic Tape Selectric Composer from the Whirlpool Corporation — a formidable machine the family affectionately nicknamed “Ira.” It allowed her to type and save mailing lists, marking a major step forward. The flags and blankets in the catalog proved so popular that other universities soon reached out, eager to offer similar products to their alumni and fans. Linda supported a thriving cottage industry, with local women sewing flags in their homes that she then shipped across the country.

After fifteen years in Michigan, the family returned to Coronado in 1985. Linda and Gerb purchased Sports Emporium, a sporting goods and sportswear store on Orange Avenue, which they operated for many years.

Linda adored living in Coronado. Nearly every time she drove back across the bridge, she would exclaim with delight, “Aren’t we lucky to live here!” She loved to travel to Europe, but loved coming home to Coronado.

Her hard work, determination, and business acumen allowed the family business to flourish. Both Lisa and Brad eventually joined the business. To her children, Linda was simply “the best mom in the world” — a title no one who knew her would dispute. She worked tirelessly to make their home warm and beautiful, celebrated every holiday with special decorations, and was a wonderful cook who loved preparing meals for her family. She also cherished entertaining friends in their home.

Linda loved Coronado’s home front judging and was delighted whenever her yard would win a blue ribbon.

Linda loved to laugh. She delighted in comedies and funny movies on television, and her infectious laugh could light up any room. Though she often joked that she wasn’t good at math, she excelled at everything else. She possessed a sharp head for business and embraced every challenge it brought. Always forward-thinking, she loved new technology, became an enthusiastic computer and email user, and referred to her iPhone as the greatest toy she had ever owned.

Her children lovingly referred to her as “the best mom in the world” — and she truly was. Deeply devoted to Brad and Lisa, Linda faithfully drove them to every after-school activity and all their weekend church events. She was never happier than when the whole family was sitting at the dining table together.

She never placed her own needs above those of her family. In the final weeks of her life, she tenderly shared with her children that being a mother was the greatest thing she had ever done and the deepest joy of her life. In the last several years of her life, Linda’s family received a text message from her almost every morning. Most often the message was simple: “I love my family,” followed by an assortment of emojis. And they loved her so much.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents and her older sister, Sharon Lockert. She is survived by her devoted husband of 62 years, Carroll “Gerb” Gerbel, her children Brad and Lisa, all of Coronado, and her sister and best friend, Madelyn Varley of Plainfield, Illinois.

A celebration of life to honor Linda will be held on June 12th at the Coronado Yacht Club, beginning at noon. Please RSVP to her son Brad. The family requests that those attending wear bright-colored clothing to the event.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Linda’s memory to the Scripps Health Foundation, P.O. Box 2669, La Jolla, CA 92038 or by visiting giving.scripps.org.

Submitted by the family





