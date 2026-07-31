Emerald Keepers internship application period opens Aug. 3

Coronado High School students interested in the environment have the opportunity to make a difference at the local level while gaining valuable leadership skills through the Emerald Keepers internship program. Emerald Keepers is now accepting applications from motivated students for the 2026-2027 school year.

Internship positions are open to all students planning to attend Coronado High School this fall. The program requires a minimum of 35 volunteer hours (10 during the fall semester) and will include:

Working in the CHS Emerald Keepers Garden and attending at least four garden meetings in the fall and six garden meetings in the spring.

Volunteering for at least four Emerald Keepers events, which can include beach cleanups, San Diego Climate Week (October), Fixit Clinic (March), Coronado Flower Show Home Front Judging (March), Flower Show booth (April).

Proposing and implementing a passion project. Past projects have included Coronado Crops, eco-camps for elementary students, and establishing a toy lending box at the beach.

In addition to completing 35 volunteer hours, Emerald Keepers interns are required to attend monthly meetings held during CHS lunchtimes to gain new skills and learn about opportunities in the environmental field.

Completion of this internship offers excellent work and leadership experience and strengthens student resume development. Former interns have gone onto study at many top-ranking universities, including Stanford, UCLA, USC, UC Berkeley, Naval Academy, and Tulane.

To apply, click here and go to the online application button. Applications will be accepted from Monday, Aug. 3 to Sunday, Aug. 23.

We look forward to fostering future environmentalists for an Emerald Green, Ocean Blue Coronado.





