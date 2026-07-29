Thursday, July 30, 2026

NASCAR drew smaller crowds than projected; 2027 return is possible

2 min.
Megan Kitt
Megan Kitt
Drivers race on Qualcomm Circuit toward Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) during the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series at NASCAR San Diego Weekend on Naval Base Coronado, June 20, 2026. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Matt Hall.

June’s NASCAR weekend drew fewer spectators than organizers had projected on all three days, though there is interest for its return in 2027.

While a repeat event remains up in the air, one thing is not: It will not be on the Fourth of July weekend, despite rumors otherwise.

Mayor John Duncan said he had confirmation from both NASCAR and the US Navy that the holiday weekend, which already draws large crowds and resulting traffic, will not be a contender for a future race.

“It’d be utterly disastrous and unsafe,” City Manager Tina Friend said during the July 21 City Council meeting. “That’s not something we would support.”

The final decision is not the city’s, and will be made by the Navy and NASCAR, which has expressed interest in returning in 2027.

Friend said that organizers had expected 20,000 attendees on Friday, June 19; 45,000 on Saturday, June 20; and 50,000 on Sunday, June 21.

Instead, Friday yielded around 10,000 spectators. Saturday and Sunday brought crowds of about 35,000 and 38,000, respectively.

Friday passed with almost no strain on the city. “It was very quiet and simple,” Friend said. Saturday and Sunday were another matter, bringing what she described as significant traffic, “pretty tremendous” sound impacts and reduced business for some merchants.

Public safety held. Friend said police and fire operated on well-built plans and that there was no interruption in service anywhere in the city. Nearly all personnel stayed in town rather than on base — a deliberate choice, she said, to keep coverage outside the gates — apart from a few assigned to an emergency operations center.

Resident reaction, by her account, spanned the full width of the island. “I’ve heard everything from it was the most wonderful, best day ever, had a great experience, to things could be better, we don’t want it to come back,” Friend said. “So, like with most things, I’ve heard a range of things.”

The timing of the race came before a smattering of events, with concerts in Spreckels Park layered on top of both. Friend reserved her warmest remarks for the city staff who absorbed the whole run.

“If you especially think about NASCAR happening and then two weeks later, Fourth of July, we were really stretched,” she said. “We were really pushed with our police and fire. Everyone worked many, many days in a row with a strong commitment to keep us safe.”

Duncan echoed it, saying the city performed well “top to bottom” across both events and asking Friend to pass along the council’s thanks. “If there’s room for improvement, let us know and we’ll do better,” he said.



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Megan Kitt
Megan Kitt
Megan has worked as a reporter for more than 10 years, and her work in both print and digital journalism has been published in more than 25 publications worldwide. She is also an award-winning photographer. She holds BA degrees in journalism, English literature and creative writing and an MA degree in creative writing and literature. She believes a quality news publication's purpose is to strengthen a community through informative and connective reporting.Megan is also a mother of three and a Navy spouse. After living around the world both as a journalist and as a military spouse, she immediately fell in love with San Diego and Coronado for her family's long-term home.Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

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