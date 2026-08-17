Rebecca King announces candidacy for Coronado City Council

Submitted by Rebecca King

I am excited to announce my candidacy for the Coronado City Council.

My Coronado story began in 2007, when the Navy stationed my husband, a Navy physician and former Surface Warfare Officer, here. Like so many military families, we fell in love with this community and made it our permanent home in 2018. Our eldest son attended Coronado public schools from 2007-2010 and is now a chemist, working towards his Master’s Degree at UCLA. Our youngest son attended Coronado public schools from 2018-2024. He is pursuing his dream of becoming a Broadway actor, studying musical theatre at Shenandoah University in Virginia.

I have worked to give back to this community, which has given my family so much. My civic involvement ranges from serving on the City’s Planning and Design Review Commission and the school district’s Guiding Coalition to volunteering for the Coronado Island Film Festival and the Coronado Woman’s Club.

Professionally, I bring a unique skill set to the table. I practiced law for over a decade, serving most of that time as a Deputy and Assistant City Attorney for Norfolk, Virginia. This gives me firsthand knowledge of how municipal systems operate and how to build consensus among competing interests. This critical legal perspective is one reason Council Member Carrie Downey and former Mayor Casey Tanaka have endorsed my campaign.

If elected, I will serve the entire community while focusing on clear, actionable goals to protect our quality of life:

Clean Water: Finding a permanent solution to the Tijuana River sewage crisis.

Transparency & Accountability: Insisting on transparency from City Hall, particularly with privatized city services and contracts.

Public Safety: Fast-tracking the construction of modern fire stations that meet the recommendations of the Community Risk Assessment. Amending the City’s e-bike ordinance to include impoundment and a mandatory safety course in certain circumstances.

Infrastructure: Prioritizing the replacement of our deteriorating water and wastewater pipes.

As a mother, retired military spouse, and former city attorney, I believe I will bring the right mix of civic engagement and government experience to City Council. I look forward to earning your vote this November.

Sincerely,

Rebecca King





