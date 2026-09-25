Why our history matters: A personal invitation from Art Wilcox

My fellow Coronadans,

I am writing to personally invite you to the 7th Annual Collections Luncheon. This gathering is one of my favorite traditions of the year because it directly supports the quiet, ongoing work of preserving the actual photographs, documents, maps, and objects that tell our story.



I am honored to serve as the guest host for the Coronado Historical Association’s 7th Annual Collections Luncheon. My connection with Coronado began in 1969 when I came to San Diego as a young Naval Officer. Accompanied by my new bride Dana, I left Coronado in 1971 to attend law school, with both Dana and me knowing that Coronado was a very special place. Over the next few years, we made trips to visit Dana’s family in Coronado and, although there were significant changes in Coronado during the 1970s, each trip reinforced our appreciation of what makes Coronado so special. This led to our decision in 1980 that I would leave my law firm in Dallas, Texas, and re-establish my law practice in San Diego, and that we would move back to Coronado to raise our two young children.

I was born and raised in the historic district of Charleston, South Carolina, where I came to appreciate the benefits of growing up in a closely knit community with a deep reverence for history, museums, and the physical artifacts that tie generations together. At an early age, I learned that if you do not know where you come from, it is hard to chart where you are going. My interest in history was reinforced by my father, a newspaper editor who served for many years on the Board of Directors of the Charleston Museum as it developed from an exhibit hall containing artifacts acquired over the previous century into one of the pre-eminent museums in the Southeast. My father also shared my special feelings about Coronado. As the son of a Navy officer, he spent a portion of his childhood in Coronado during the 1920s and 1930s when my grandfather was stationed in San Diego. Therefore, our decision to return to live in Coronado was not only a homecoming for Dana and me but also a “homecoming” for my father, who frequently told me that if he did not live in Charleston, he would live in Coronado.

When you are as fortunate as I was to grow up in a historic city like Charleston, serve in the Navy, and be lucky enough to be able to choose to make Coronado your home, you quickly realize that Coronado is much more than just a beautiful place to live. It is a living, breathing community built on service, heritage, and shared traditions. The home for protecting and sharing this is our outstanding museum and historical association on Orange Avenue.

People sometimes ask me why local history should matter so much to us today. I think of our historical collection as our community’s primary evidence. History gives us perspective. The documents and artifacts held in our collection explain why our neighborhoods look the way they do, how our civic institutions were forged, why the bond between Coronado and our military community remains so strong, and why both our military and non-military residents consider Coronado so special. When you understand the stories behind the people, buildings, and streets you pass every day, your connection to this town grows exponentially deeper.

The Coronado Historical Association is the primary institution tasked with safeguarding our community’s treasures. Without proper archiving, professional care, and climate-controlled protection, irreplaceable pieces of Coronado’s past could disappear forever. In a very real sense, this collection belongs to every family in Coronado.

The Collections Luncheon is a wonderful opportunity to support that stewardship while enjoying a great afternoon with friends and neighbors. You will hear directly from the Curator of Collections, Vickie Stone, who will share rare highlights and behind-the-scenes stories from our archives. You will also have the chance to participate in our annual silent auction featuring incredible homemade desserts lovingly baked by our CHA volunteers.

The luncheon will take place on Tuesday, October 13, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Coronado Cays Yacht Club, located at 30 Caribe Cay Boulevard. Individual tickets are $75 per person, and tables of eight can be reserved for $550. Please be sure to submit your RSVP by Friday, October 2, online at coronadohistory.org/calendar/event/2026-collections-luncheon, or by calling 619-435-7242.

I encourage you to reserve your seat early and bring along a friend or neighbor, especially someone who might be new to Coronado or may not consider themselves a traditional “history buff” just yet. I promise they will leave with a new appreciation for the extraordinary place we call home.

Your participation ensures that Coronado’s history remains alive, accessible, and protected for our children and grandchildren. I look forward to welcoming you to an inspiring afternoon together.

Yours in history,

Art Wilcox

Honorary Chair, Collections Luncheon

Coronado Historical Association





