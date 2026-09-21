Coronado crime report: Disorderly conduct, weapons possession, felony evading

The following information was provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication. This report covers Sept. 12 to 18.

Arrests

Disorderly conduct

Sept. 12: A 34-year-old woman was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct for public intoxication, punishable by up to six months in county jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

Disorderly conduct and weapon possession

Sept. 13: A 30-year-old man was taken into custody on misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct for public intoxication and carrying a concealed dirk or dagger, punishable by up to one year in county jail and/or a fine of up to $1,000.

Grand theft

Sept. 14: A 21-year-old woman was arrested on a felony charge of grand theft, punishable by 16 months to three years in county jail.

Drug possession

Sept. 14: A 48-year-old woman was cited on misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, punishable by up to one year in county jail and/or a fine of up to $1,000.

Sept. 16: A 38-year-old man was cited on a misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance, punishable by up to one year in county jail and/or a fine of up to $1,000.

Driving under the influence

Sept. 14: A 19-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence, driving with a blood alcohol content of .08 percent or higher, and violating California’s zero-tolerance law for drivers under 21, punishable by up to six months in county jail, fines and license suspension.

Sept. 15: A 77-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence and driving with a blood alcohol content of .08 percent or higher, punishable by up to six months in county jail, fines and license suspension.

Sept. 17: A 22-year-old woman was cited on a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence, punishable by up to six months in county jail, fines, and license suspension.

Domestic violence

Sept. 16: A 31-year-old woman was arrested on a felony charge of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, punishable by two, three or four years in state prison.

Outstanding warrant

Sept. 18: A 31-year-old man was taken into custody on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant.

Felony evading

Sept. 18: A 19-year-old man was arrested on a felony charge of evading a peace officer with reckless driving, punishable by 16 months, two years or three years in county jail.

Incidents reported

Sept. 12

Drunk in public: 2

General disturbance: 2

Grand theft: 1

Hit and run, no injuries: 2

Noise disturbance: 2

Reckless driving: 2

Suspicious vehicle: 4

Traffic accident, no injuries: 2

Vandalism: 1

Sept. 13

Driving under the influence: 1

Drunk in public: 1

Traffic accident, no injuries: 3

Welfare check: 1

Sept. 14

Driving under the influence: 1

General disturbance: 1

Hit and run, no injuries: 1

Noise disturbance: 1

Petty theft: 1

Reckless driving: 1

Suspicious vehicle: 2

Traffic accident, minor injury: 2

Traffic accident, no injuries: 1

Welfare check: 2

Sept. 15

Burglary: 1

Driving under the influence: 1

General disturbance: 1

Noise disturbance: 1

Reckless driving: 1

Suspicious vehicle: 2

Sept. 16

Domestic violence: 1

Driving under the influence: 1

General disturbance: 1

Identity theft: 1

Noise disturbance: 1

Suspicious vehicle: 1

Traffic accident, major injury: 1

Traffic accident, no injuries: 2

Sept. 17

Driving under the influence: 1

General disturbance: 2

Reckless driving: 2

Traffic accident, unknown injury: 1

Welfare check: 2

Sept. 18

Battery: 1

Driving under the influence: 1

Fire in a structure or vehicle: 1

General disturbance: 3

Identity theft: 1

Noise disturbance: 2

Reckless driving: 1

Suspicious vehicle: 1

Traffic accident, no injuries: 2

Welfare check: 1





