Coronado crime report: domestic violence, petty theft, hit and runs

The following information was provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication. This report covers Sept. 5 to 11.
Arrests
Domestic violence
Sept. 5: A 47-year-old woman was arrested on felony charges of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. Possible penalties include two to four years in state prison and/or a fine of up to $6,000.
Vehicle code violations
Sept. 6: A 73-year-old man was cited on infraction charges of operating a vehicle with expired or no current registration and a motorcycle safety-helmet violation. Infractions carry a fine only as penalty.
Petty theft
Sept. 6: A 25-year-old man was cited on misdemeanor charges of petty theft. Possible penalties include up to six months in county jail and/or a $1,000 fine.
Vehicle code violations
Sept 7: A 30-year-old man was cited on infraction charges related to operating an unregistered vehicle and having registration expired for more than six months. Infractions carry a fine only, with no jail time.
Registration fraud
Sept. 8: A 31-year-old man was cited on misdemeanor charges of displaying fraudulent or altered evidence of vehicle registration. Possible penalties include up to six months in county jail and/or a $1,000 fine.
Domestic battery
Sept. 9: A 41-year-old man was taken into custody on misdemeanor charges of domestic battery. Possible penalties include up to one year in county jail and/or a $2,000 fine; if probation is granted in lieu of incarceration, a batterer’s intervention program is typically required.
Incidents Reported
Sept. 5
- Suspicious vehicle: 3
- Traffic accident, no injuries: 2
- General disturbance: 2
- Domestic violence: 1
- Trespassing: 1
- Reckless driving: 1
- Drunk in public: 1
- Burglary: 1
- Welfare check: 1
Sept. 6
- General disturbance: 4
- Reckless driving: 3
- Suspicious vehicle: 2
- Traffic accident, minor injury: 1
- Traffic accident, no injury: 1
- Petty theft: 1
- Noise disturbance: 1
- Child abuse: 1
- Welfare check: 1
- Noise disturbance: 1
Sept. 7
- Suspicious vehicle: 2
- Traffic accident, no injuries: 2
- General disturbance: 1
- Petty theft: 1
- Fire in a structure or vehicle: 1
- Reckless driving: 1
Sept. 8
- Traffic accident, minor injury: 1
- Fire in a structure or vehicle: 1
- Welfare check: 1
- General disturbance: 1
Sept. 9
- Reckless driving: 2
- Welfare check: 1
- Burglary: 1
- Domestic violence: 1
- Battery: 1
- Traffic accident, no injuries: 1
- Petty theft: 1
- Drunk in public: 1
- General disturbance: 1
- Suspicious vehicle: 1
Sept. 10
- Hit and run, no injuries: 3
- Welfare check: 2
- Suspicious vehicle: 2
- Trespassing: 1
- Vandalism: 1
- General disturbance: 1
- Traffic accident, no injuries: 1
Sept. 11
- Welfare check: 2
- Driving under the influence: 1