Monday, September 14, 2026
Crime

Coronado crime report: domestic violence, petty theft, hit and runs

1 min.
Coronado Times Staff
Coronado Times Staff

The following information was provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication. This report covers Sept. 5 to 11.

Arrests

Domestic violence
Sept. 5: A 47-year-old woman was arrested on felony charges of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. Possible penalties include two to four years in state prison and/or a fine of up to $6,000.

Vehicle code violations
Sept. 6: A 73-year-old man was cited on infraction charges of operating a vehicle with expired or no current registration and a motorcycle safety-helmet violation. Infractions carry a fine only as penalty.

Petty theft
Sept. 6: A 25-year-old man was cited on misdemeanor charges of petty theft. Possible penalties include up to six months in county jail and/or a $1,000 fine.

Vehicle code violations
Sept 7: A 30-year-old man was cited on infraction charges related to operating an unregistered vehicle and having registration expired for more than six months. Infractions carry a fine only, with no jail time.

Registration fraud
Sept. 8: A 31-year-old man was cited on misdemeanor charges of displaying fraudulent or altered evidence of vehicle registration. Possible penalties include up to six months in county jail and/or a $1,000 fine.

Domestic battery
Sept. 9: A 41-year-old man was taken into custody on misdemeanor charges of domestic battery. Possible penalties include up to one year in county jail and/or a $2,000 fine; if probation is granted in lieu of incarceration, a batterer’s intervention program is typically required.

Incidents Reported

Sept. 5

  • Suspicious vehicle: 3
  • Traffic accident, no injuries: 2
  • General disturbance: 2
  • Domestic violence: 1
  • Trespassing: 1
  • Reckless driving: 1
  • Drunk in public: 1
  • Burglary: 1
  • Welfare check: 1

Sept. 6

  • General disturbance: 4
  • Reckless driving: 3
  • Suspicious vehicle: 2
  • Traffic accident, minor injury: 1
  • Traffic accident, no injury: 1
  • Petty theft: 1
  • Noise disturbance: 1
  • Child abuse: 1
  • Welfare check: 1
  • Noise disturbance: 1

Sept. 7

  • Suspicious vehicle: 2
  • Traffic accident, no injuries: 2
  • General disturbance: 1
  • Petty theft: 1
  • Fire in a structure or vehicle: 1
  • Reckless driving: 1

Sept. 8

  • Traffic accident, minor injury: 1
  • Fire in a structure or vehicle: 1
  • Welfare check: 1
  • General disturbance: 1

Sept. 9

  • Reckless driving: 2
  • Welfare check: 1
  • Burglary: 1
  • Domestic violence: 1
  • Battery: 1
  • Traffic accident, no injuries: 1
  • Petty theft: 1
  • Drunk in public: 1
  • General disturbance: 1
  • Suspicious vehicle: 1

Sept. 10

  • Hit and run, no injuries: 3
  • Welfare check: 2
  • Suspicious vehicle: 2
  • Trespassing: 1
  • Vandalism: 1
  • General disturbance: 1
  • Traffic accident, no injuries: 1

Sept. 11

  • Welfare check: 2
  • Driving under the influence: 1



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Coronado Times Staff
Coronado Times Staff
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