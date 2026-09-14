Coronado crime report: domestic violence, petty theft, hit and runs

The following information was provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication. This report covers Sept. 5 to 11.

Arrests

Domestic violence

Sept. 5: A 47-year-old woman was arrested on felony charges of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. Possible penalties include two to four years in state prison and/or a fine of up to $6,000.

Vehicle code violations

Sept. 6: A 73-year-old man was cited on infraction charges of operating a vehicle with expired or no current registration and a motorcycle safety-helmet violation. Infractions carry a fine only as penalty.

Petty theft

Sept. 6: A 25-year-old man was cited on misdemeanor charges of petty theft. Possible penalties include up to six months in county jail and/or a $1,000 fine.

Vehicle code violations

Sept 7: A 30-year-old man was cited on infraction charges related to operating an unregistered vehicle and having registration expired for more than six months. Infractions carry a fine only, with no jail time.

Registration fraud

Sept. 8: A 31-year-old man was cited on misdemeanor charges of displaying fraudulent or altered evidence of vehicle registration. Possible penalties include up to six months in county jail and/or a $1,000 fine.

Domestic battery

Sept. 9: A 41-year-old man was taken into custody on misdemeanor charges of domestic battery. Possible penalties include up to one year in county jail and/or a $2,000 fine; if probation is granted in lieu of incarceration, a batterer’s intervention program is typically required.

Incidents Reported

Sept. 5

Suspicious vehicle: 3

Traffic accident, no injuries: 2

General disturbance: 2

Domestic violence: 1

Trespassing: 1

Reckless driving: 1

Drunk in public: 1

Burglary: 1

Welfare check: 1

Sept. 6

General disturbance: 4

Reckless driving: 3

Suspicious vehicle: 2

Traffic accident, minor injury: 1

Traffic accident, no injury: 1

Petty theft: 1

Noise disturbance: 1

Child abuse: 1

Welfare check: 1

Noise disturbance: 1

Sept. 7

Suspicious vehicle: 2

Traffic accident, no injuries: 2

General disturbance: 1

Petty theft: 1

Fire in a structure or vehicle: 1

Reckless driving: 1

Sept. 8

Traffic accident, minor injury: 1

Fire in a structure or vehicle: 1

Welfare check: 1

General disturbance: 1

Sept. 9

Reckless driving: 2

Welfare check: 1

Burglary: 1

Domestic violence: 1

Battery: 1

Traffic accident, no injuries: 1

Petty theft: 1

Drunk in public: 1

General disturbance: 1

Suspicious vehicle: 1

Sept. 10

Hit and run, no injuries: 3

Welfare check: 2

Suspicious vehicle: 2

Trespassing: 1

Vandalism: 1

General disturbance: 1

Traffic accident, no injuries: 1

Sept. 11

Welfare check: 2

Driving under the influence: 1





