Sharp Coronado Hospital: Flu shots, care clinic, ED accreditation, new services

Accessible healthcare is one of the many advantages Coronado residents have through Sharp Coronado Hospital. The Coronado Hospital traces its roots back 85 years to the first small emergency clinic on Orange Avenue. Fast forward to 1941 when the community-built hospital opened on Soledad Place. 1970 saw the construction of the current four-story main building and the Sharp Healthcare affiliation took place in 1994. Through the years, Sharp has continued to increase needed patient services and add new technologies. In January 2025, the most recent Emergency Department expansion was complete, doubling the size and number of beds from eight to 15. Progress is ongoing at Sharp Coronado, as they strive to offer exceptional patient care.

Sharp Emergency Department receives impressive honor

Recently, Sharp Coronado Hospital’s emergency department was the first in California, and the second in the nation, to earn the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) Level 2 Emergency Department Accreditation.

EA Health, the emergency physician partner at Sharp Coronado, staffs and leads the department’s physician group and was integral to achieving this standard.

“I’ve practiced emergency medicine long enough to know the difference between saying you deliver great care and proving it,” said William Bianchi, DO, MSc, FACEP, Medical Director of the Emergency Department at Sharp Coronado Hospital. “This accreditation reflects the work of the entire emergency department and its interdisciplinary partners. I’m proud of our team at Coronado and proud of what it says about the standard we hold across all of Sharp HealthCare.”

Free flu shots available at Sharp Coronado Hospital

Drive-up, bike-up, or walk-up to get a flu shot at one of the free community clinics offered at Sharp Coronado Hospital on Monday, Oct. 19, Tuesday, Oct. 20, and Tuesday, Oct. 27, from 9 am to 4 pm.

The flu shots will be administered by, and in partnership with, Southwestern College nursing students, in front of Sharp Coronado Payne Outpatient Pavilion, 255 Soledad Place.

An annual flu shot has been shown to help prevent or reduce the severity of the influenza virus. The flu vaccine is recommended every year, beginning in October. Shots are available while supplies last. Only the standard-dose vaccine is available during the free flu shot clinics. To learn more, please call 619-522-3741. Senior-dose vaccines for those aged 65 and older are available by appointment at the Sharp Coronado Community Pharmacy. Call the pharmacy at 619-522-3996 to schedule an appointment for a senior-dose vaccine.

Sewall Healthy Living Center

Sewall Healthy Living Center at Sharp Coronado Hospital is now offering a range of cosmetic services to the community. An array of beauty treatments includes Botox, Dysport, Restylane Dermal Filler, and medical-grade microneedling, with or without platelet-rich plasma therapy.

“It is our pleasure to now provide cosmetic services to those who are interested in taking years off of their facial appearance,” says Jennifer Cordova, manager of Sharp Coronado Hospital Sewall Healthy Living Center. “All our cosmetic services are performed by board-certified nurse practitioners.”

Sewall Healthy Living Center is a welcoming, spa-like environment focused on helping clients meet their emotional wellness, physical, and beauty goals. Along with cosmetic services, the center also offers massage therapies, acupuncture, personal training and group fitness classes, and weight-loss counseling. To learn more or to book an appointment, visit sharp.com/healthylivingcenter.

New multi-specialty care clinic

Residents of Coronado and surrounding central San Diego communities now have access to multi-specialty health services at the new Sharp Coronado Care Clinic. Located within the Medical Office Building adjacent to the hospital at 230 Prospect Place, the Care Clinic outpatient facility provides general and bariatric surgery consultations and follow-up care, along with a dedicated sleep medicine center that diagnoses and treats a wide range of sleep disorders. The clinic also offers a comprehensive weight management program, providing patients with access to weight-loss medications and personalized nutrition counseling, under the care of a board-certified physician specializing in obesity medicine.

“The Sharp Coronado Care Clinic is a comfortable space for our patients to receive top-notch outpatient care,” says Nicholas Breeland, director, Patient Care Services, Sharp Coronado Hospital. “Whether it is working with our expert clinicians on developing an effective weight-loss plan, preparing for surgery, or exploring treatments for better sleep, we are excited to provide these services in our newly renovated space.” A longevity medicine program that focuses on wellness, holistic therapies, and preventive screenings is also located in the clinic.

With the addition of the Sharp Coronado Care Clinic, Sharp HealthCare now operates three multi-specialty care clinics across the region, including the Sharp Grossmont Hospital Care Clinic in East San Diego County and the Sharp Chula Vista Care Clinic in the South Bay. Services vary by location and span a broad range of specialties, from pharmacy services and sports medicine to orthopedics and neurosurgery. To learn more, contact the Sharp Coronado Care Clinic at 619-522-7118.

Sharp Coronado Hospital takes pride in how they care for the community, with compassion and the most advanced technologies to help community members and employees heal and grow. Sharp Coronado offers medical care, surgical, intensive, subacute, and long-term care, as well as a nationally certified Primary Stroke Center, and is nationally recognized for patient-centered care and nursing excellence. A leader in orthopedics in the region, Sharp Coronado also offers a 24-hour emergency department, which is highly ranked for patient satisfaction. For details, visit sharp.com/locations/hospitals/sharp-coronado.





