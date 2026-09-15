The Feast 2026: An Outdoor Dining Experience That Gives Back

So many times I have written about an annual event and had to say, “Mark your calendar for next year.” Well, this time, an amazing event is coming up in October, and there is plenty of time to grab a ticket. The Busalacchi family is launching an event they are calling The Feast. The first one will be held on October 11th in Little Italy. This will be exactly as the name implies: a Feast that is taking place in the heart of Little Italy with tables running down the middle of India Street. Inspired by the Italian tradition of gathering around the table, this family-style experience beneath the stars and the neighborhood’s iconic string lights celebrates this local community and its rich heritage. One thing is for sure: the food will be amazing. I recently wrote about Barbussa, which is currently celebrating 10 years in business. The Busalacchi family lives hospitality, and I know this event will be one for the books. The party will take place between Fir and Grape streets and will honor the Busalacchi family’s 40 years in business and 30 years in Little Italy. The family has owned many restaurants over the years, and I have been to all of them. The Busalacchis have always given back, and this event is a perfect example: the Feast will benefit The Positive Movement Foundation, supporting underserved and at-risk children and youth in our community.

The Feast will offer three ticket experiences, with special early reservation pricing available through September 1, 2026:

General Admission — $295 Early Reservation | $350 Standard

Access to The Feast from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Reception hour with grazing stations, entertainment, and activations

Reserved seating at the communal dining table

Four-course family-style dinner by Barbusa with wine service

Live entertainment and post-dinner celebration

VIP Admission — $395 Early Reservation | $450 Standard

Includes all General Admission benefits

Priority check-in

Premium dining seating

Exclusive Aperol Spritz welcome reception

VIP wine tasting station and upgraded wine offerings

Complimentary affogato, keepsake gift, and valet parking

Founder’s Table — $3,250 Early Reservation | $3,750 Standard

Includes all VIP benefits

Premium reserved table for eight guests

Recognition on the table menu

Great food, hosted by a wonderful family, and a chance to give back while enjoying a unique experience under the Stars. I wish I could tell you more about it but this is a first so we will have to experience it together. Tickets are limited and expected to sell out quickly, so grab yours now while they last.

The Feast 2026

Sunday, October 11th, 2026

5:00 PM – 10:00 PM





