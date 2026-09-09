Alchemy: Turning happy hour into gold

I was on the eternal hunt for fun happy hour experiences when I came across Alchemy and their fun tagline, “Choose thy poison.” This tiny gem is located in Logan Heights, just the other side of I-5 from Barrio Logan. If you know the pink church in Barrio Logan (Our Lady of Guadalupe), then you are golden because Alchemy is right next door at 1932 Kearny Ave.

Alchemy calls their happy hour the Elixir Hour, and the intriguing lineup of $10 cocktails caught my attention. Little did I know before my girlfriend Georgia and I went how amazing this offer really was. The Verde cocktail may be one of our favorite cocktails of all time. Let that sink in.

Alchemy is a very small space that packs a very big punch. Maybe 20-25 seats in the small courtyard of the boutique six-room hotel called Hotel Narcissus. We came for cocktails but ended up three appetizers deep.

Elixir Hour runs from 4 to 5:30 p.m. with a wonderful selection of cocktails and discounted items from their amazing menu. In addition to their regular menu, they also offer a four-course experience for $85.

After consulting with our very cool server, Leo, he asked Georgia and me to “Choose thy Poison.” So we did; I had Abuelita’s Old Fashioned: bourbon, Café de Olla and chocolate abuelita syrup, Angostura, and orange bitters. Georgia had the Bloodstone: Gin, hibiscus-basil syrup, lemon, and egg white foam. Both cocktails were as unique as they were delicious. Our attention then turned to food.

We planned on just having one appetizer, and Leo suggested the Ceviche Negro: snapper, cucumber, mango, cilantro, recardo negro (squid ink, tamari, and charred pineapple ash), avocado, chiltepin, and morita oil. This was beautifully plated; and as the name suggested, the ceviche was black and accompanied by two beautiful, bright green crisped tortillas. One doesn’t often see black food, and it tricked us into thinking the flavor might be dark and overpowering. This couldn’t have been further from the truth. The mango, pineapple, and cilantro were bright notes that lit up our taste buds. The chiltepin chilis and morita oil gave us fun little bursts of heat. We tilted the bowl and used our spoons to get every last drop. Not our best manners, but it was so good, and no one was watching.

The ceviche was so amazing that on my way to the bathroom I ducked into the kitchen to compliment the chef. Hector, one of the amazing cooks, was manning the line. After I praised the ceviche and the use of squid ink, Hector showed me the Smoked Tuna Empanadas that use the same black ink.

While I was off socializing in the kitchen, Georgia made the executive decision to order another appetizer. With Leo’s help, they settled on the Smoked Tuna Empanadas: hybrid masa empanadas stuffed with mesquite-smoked yellowfin tuna, caramelized onions, sweet peppers, queso Chihuahua, and chipotle toreado cream dip. Georgia must have read my mind, or Hector and Leo were in cahoots.

These empanadas were incredible. I immediately thought of the smoked tuna tacos at TJ Oyster Bar in Bonita. A taco so good I make a regular pilgrimage to the South Bay just to put those smoky treats in my mouth. Alchemy’s empanadas were large-sized and partially dipped in squid ink, which gave them an amazing visual. The chipotle toreado cream dip was so good that Georgia ordered more after only the first taste; she wasn’t wrong.

Second appetizer, second round of cocktails: Georgia ordered the Verde: tequila, aguachile verde syrup, ginger, and fresh lime, and I chose the Wolfsbane: whiskey sour, Earl Grey, and citrus. Mine was delightful, but Georgia couldn’t stop raving about the Verde. She finally stated clearly that it might be the best drink she had ever experienced. To appease her, I took a sip, and I have to say it may be in my top three. The cocktail was bursting with independent flavors, but somehow they all added to a collective wow factor.

At this point, our plan to go home and make dinner was out the window; here comes the Huarache de Res: Flatcorn masa base layered with refried beans, braised beef, avocado salsa, shredded romaine, crema, queso fresco, pickled tomatillo, and sliced radish. Every bite better than the last. What a fun experience.

Georgia had to run off to a meeting, and while I was waiting for the check, Eddie Cortes, the owner and chef, walked in. He brought me one of his favorite cocktails, the Love Potion: mezcal, rose, cardamom, lemon, and egg white foam, and then he filled me in on his backstory.

Eddy is an amazing character: a self-taught chef who went from pop-up ceviche guy to owning one of the coolest little spots I have seen in a long time. Everything you see when you go there is all Eddy. This spot was built on a shoestring budget, with little to no restaurant experience. Take it from a guy with a lot of experience who has worked in more restaurants than I care to remember; this place is something special. Alchemy possesses a certain je ne sais quoi, a quality that cannot be described or named easily, but you feel that special something with every sip and bite.

To Eddy, Leo, and Hector, muchas gracias. I wish you all the best, and I can’t wait to try one of your Punch Bowl Experiences. The next one is coming up September 27 (editor’s note: I just checked and it’s already sold out). Alchemy describes the Punch Bowl Experience as an ”intimate dinner series built around food, ritual, flavor, and shared experience — a night where the menu, drinks, and energy all come together around one table.” It sounds really cool, and I know the food and drink will be off-the-charts good. The ritual part is yet to be seen. Eddy told me there is always something cool; they had a psychic at one of them. You’ll need to find out.

Alchemy

1932 Kearney Ave

San Diego, CA 92113





