Endorsement of Alexia Palacios-Peters for Coronado school board

Paid political endorsement letter from Holly Nappen

Many parents volunteer to read books to elementary school children, but only one, Alexia Palacios-Peters, arrives dressed as a Disney princess. Alexia’s life is a narrative of superlatives. She is connected, generous, authentic, clever, collaborative, charismatic, and kind… simply extraordinary. This description is neither an exaggeration nor excessively effusive. My admiration and support of Alexia is the result of every encounter I have had with her over the past 15 years. It is a joy to be in her company.

One might imagine that the wife of an active-duty Naval Officer and working mother of three, who is licensed to practice law in two states, would have little time for more than sleep, but not Alexia. If you happen to see her in town, she is typically dressed for tennis, on her way to a meet up with military spouses or racing off to a school related event or fundraiser.

Alexia is a remarkably intuitive and committed leader. From its inception to the completion of the League of Wives monument in Star Park, she was a tireless volunteer, fundraiser, and spokesperson behind that effort. She and her committee raised an astonishing $450K, mostly from small donations. Her speech at the dedication ceremony was memorably eloquent.

Alexia is a uniter. She was elected to serve on our public-school board four years ago in a time of partisan tumult. She immediately sought common purpose and connection with the board member reputed to be the least aligned with her beliefs. Ultimately, they formed a collegial bond of mutual respect and support. Alexia’s selection to serve as president of the Board of Trustees for two years of her term is tangible recognition of the respect that she earned from her fellow school board members.

The focus of Alexia’s career echoes her values. Her current position as an associate attorney representing survivors of sexual assault and human trafficking is a demanding and often heartbreaking undertaking. Her clients are fortunate to have such dynamic, compassionate representation. Whether she is facing a skilled tennis player, a courtroom bully, or concerned parent, Alexia approaches every challenge with uncommon brio and calm.

Please show your support for this remarkable woman by voting for Alexia Palacios-Peters for school board.

Holly Nappen





