Monday, September 28, 2026
Letters to the Editor

Proud to endorse my Mom for School Board

2 min.

Letters to the Editor submitted to The Coronado Times are the opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the publisher, editors or writers of this publication. Submit letters to [email protected].

Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Paid political endorsement letter from Connor Duncan

For the past 24 years, I have been lucky enough to have the best mom I can imagine. Any way you can think of for a mom to be supportive, she has been. From showing up for every sports game, guitar concert, and school event, to those moments when a project was due the next day and we let her know at 9 PM the night before — or, in one case, 7 AM the morning of — she was there. And in the more challenging moments, she is the person my siblings and I know we can always rely on. She is our role model.

I have also had the privilege of watching the way my mom approaches anything she commits to: she gives it everything she has — her effort, her time, and her energy. Through Teen Volunteers in Action, I had the chance to work alongside her at volunteer events throughout San Diego and see firsthand the spirit and positivity she brought to each one. She eventually became President of the organization and continued to give everything she had to the work. Anyone who has worked with my mom at FOCUS has seen that same commitment and knows how deeply she cares about children and how tirelessly she works on their behalf. On top of all this, she had a very successful professional career as a highly skilled attorney, a juvenile court judge, and a school board trustee.

In large part inspired by my mom’s commitment to children and to the future leaders of Coronado and our country, I spent the past two years as a special education teacher in Philadelphia. That experience has given me an even greater appreciation for how important school board leadership is. I know firsthand how valuable it is to have someone on a school board like my mom — someone who does the research, takes the time to fully understand the issues, listens, asks questions, and always shows up prepared to contribute everything she can.

I know her as my mom, but I have also watched her spend years serving children, schools, and our community. I know the commitment and energy she will bring to this role because I have watched her bring those qualities to everything she has ever done.

That is why I am incredibly proud to endorse my mom, Peggy Duncan, for the Coronado School Board. Our students, teachers, families, and community would be lucky to have her.

She will make you proud too.

Connor Duncan
BA Spanish, BS Business Administration, Summa Cum Laude, University of Southern California
Presidential/National Merit Scholar
Master of Science, Education, University of Pennsylvania
JD Candidate, Stanford University



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters to the Editor

Paloma Aguirre: If you want the Sewage Crisis Fixed, put Rebecca King on Coronado’s City Council

Letters to the Editor

Vote for Rebecca King on November 3rd

Letters to the Editor

Join me in voting for Rebecca King for City Council

Letters to the Editor

Endorsement of Mal Sandie

Letters to the Editor

We should all be grateful

Letters to the Editor

Endorsement of Rebecca King for City Council

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Obituaries

Ramiro Solis

People

Coronado Zumba instructors celebrate 25th anniversary with founder

Community News

News briefs: Coronado Woman’s Club and Soroptimist updates, San Diego Swim Club, ballot boxes in Coronado

Business

Business briefs: The Del and A Taste of Coronado, Executive Health Edge, Dr. Kuppurajan honored

Letters to the Editor

Endorsement of Mal Sandie

Education

“Adopt a Camper” – Coronado Middle School seeks sponsors for sixth grade camp

More Local News

Village Elementary navigates principal’s extended leave of absence; interim principal steps in

Education

School board candidate Kaye Schneider prioritizes parent communication and student wellness

Education

Residents prepare for pesticide spray for West Nile virus; others push back

Community News

Ramiro Solis

Obituaries

Three Coronado residents have West Nile Virus; County to conduct pesticide spray

Community News

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2026, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

San Diego Climate Week starts with Water Summit in Coronado