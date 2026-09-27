Proud to endorse my Mom for School Board

Paid political endorsement letter from Connor Duncan

For the past 24 years, I have been lucky enough to have the best mom I can imagine. Any way you can think of for a mom to be supportive, she has been. From showing up for every sports game, guitar concert, and school event, to those moments when a project was due the next day and we let her know at 9 PM the night before — or, in one case, 7 AM the morning of — she was there. And in the more challenging moments, she is the person my siblings and I know we can always rely on. She is our role model.

I have also had the privilege of watching the way my mom approaches anything she commits to: she gives it everything she has — her effort, her time, and her energy. Through Teen Volunteers in Action, I had the chance to work alongside her at volunteer events throughout San Diego and see firsthand the spirit and positivity she brought to each one. She eventually became President of the organization and continued to give everything she had to the work. Anyone who has worked with my mom at FOCUS has seen that same commitment and knows how deeply she cares about children and how tirelessly she works on their behalf. On top of all this, she had a very successful professional career as a highly skilled attorney, a juvenile court judge, and a school board trustee.

In large part inspired by my mom’s commitment to children and to the future leaders of Coronado and our country, I spent the past two years as a special education teacher in Philadelphia. That experience has given me an even greater appreciation for how important school board leadership is. I know firsthand how valuable it is to have someone on a school board like my mom — someone who does the research, takes the time to fully understand the issues, listens, asks questions, and always shows up prepared to contribute everything she can.

I know her as my mom, but I have also watched her spend years serving children, schools, and our community. I know the commitment and energy she will bring to this role because I have watched her bring those qualities to everything she has ever done.

That is why I am incredibly proud to endorse my mom, Peggy Duncan, for the Coronado School Board. Our students, teachers, families, and community would be lucky to have her.

She will make you proud too.

Connor Duncan

BA Spanish, BS Business Administration, Summa Cum Laude, University of Southern California

Presidential/National Merit Scholar

Master of Science, Education, University of Pennsylvania

JD Candidate, Stanford University





