Friday, September 18, 2026
Education

“Adopt a Camper” – Coronado Middle School seeks sponsors for sixth grade camp

1 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Coronado Middle School sixth graders will head to Camp Cuyamaca Nov. 16-20 for the annual San Diego County Outdoor Education Camp, a weeklong experience focused on conservation, nature and science.

Trained outdoor-education teachers will guide students through hands-on lessons, trail experiences and citizen-science projects, with several CMS teachers accompanying the students throughout the week.

“For many students the overnight experience transforms how they feel about science and themselves as learners.” said CMS Principal Brooke Falar.

The cost for each child to attend is $395. While many families are able to meet this financial requirement, others find this fee is a significant burden. No child will be denied participation in the Outdoor Education Camp because of financial need.

To help make the experience accessible to all students, CMS is asking community members and local businesses to “adopt a camper” with a donation of any amount.

Donations can be made by credit card through the CMS donation link, or by check payable to Coronado Middle School. Checks can be dropped off or mailed to CMS at 550 F Avenue, Coronado, CA 92118.

“We appreciate your support of this unique educational experience for our students,” Falar said. “so that every child who wants to attend will be given the opportunity.”

Additional information about the San Diego County Outdoor Education Camp is available at sdcoe.net/schools/cuyamaca-outdoor. Questions can be directed to [email protected].

 



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Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

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