Tuesday, September 8, 2026
Letters to the Editor

In support of Rebecca King for Coronado City Council

Less than 1 min.

Letters to the Editor submitted to The Coronado Times are the opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the publisher, editors or writers of this publication. Submit letters to [email protected].

Managing Editor
Managing Editor

A paid political endorsement letter from Edry Goot

I have had the pleasure of knowing Rebecca during the time we shared serving on the Design Review Commission until it was combined with Planning. She was nominated chair by our fellow commissioners. The comments and questions she asked were thoughtful and insightful. She was also respectful and listened before making her vote. Her experience on one of our commissions and as a former city attorney will bring much experience to our city council. She knows how to bring people together when there are differences of opinions. Our city offers many forums. I encourage everyone to attend one to get to know our candidates. When you do, I know you will agree with me and support Rebecca!

Respectfully,
Edry Goot



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Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

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