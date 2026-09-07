In support of Rebecca King for Coronado City Council

A paid political endorsement letter from Edry Goot

I have had the pleasure of knowing Rebecca during the time we shared serving on the Design Review Commission until it was combined with Planning. She was nominated chair by our fellow commissioners. The comments and questions she asked were thoughtful and insightful. She was also respectful and listened before making her vote. Her experience on one of our commissions and as a former city attorney will bring much experience to our city council. She knows how to bring people together when there are differences of opinions. Our city offers many forums. I encourage everyone to attend one to get to know our candidates. When you do, I know you will agree with me and support Rebecca!

Respectfully,

Edry Goot





