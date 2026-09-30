Hateful chalk graffiti persists at Silver Strand military housing

Updated 09/30/2026 5:45 p.m.

A statement from the Coronado Police Department this afternoon reads:

“On Sunday, September 27, a member of the Police Department became aware of an online post depicting hateful chalk markings on a sidewalk in the Strand Housing area. An officer was proactively dispatched to the area and located the site of the markings near a children’s playground.

“Although the markings had already been cleaned, the incident was documented, and our Investigations Unit immediately began investigating it as a hate incident. Through the investigative efforts of our Investigations Unit, with assistance from patrol officers, a primary suspect was identified Tuesday afternoon. The suspect, a juvenile, subsequently admitted to involvement in the incident.

“The investigation remains ongoing. Because the suspect is a juvenile, no further information will be released regarding their identity or any actions taken in connection with the investigation.”

It’s been happening for two years. Someone is using chalk to draw swastikas, write “KKK,” racial slurs, and other hateful messages at playgrounds within Silver Strand military housing. Two residents have come forward to share information about the graffiti in hopes that something can be done to stop the vandalism….once and for all.

A woman living in Silver Strand military housing shared images of the hate speech in a social media forum last weekend. She asked that her name not be used because of concerns about how publicaly criticizing the Navy could affect her active-duty spouse.

But she says it’s time the graffiti stops.

“We all come home expecting this community to be a place where we can feel safe,” said the woman. “But to then see someone within our own community displaying symbols that represent the hatred, racism, and pretty much some of the darkest parts of our country’s history … it’s more than disheartening. It’s shameful.”

The woman said the taggings usual happen at the local playgrounds. And they’re increasing in frequency.

They used to occur every couple of months, then escalated to every week. Last weekend alone, there were two incidents.

The woman came across some of the graffiti with her son. She says many other children are being exposed to the hateful messages.

“It feels like a danger to our community, especially since it’s been going on for two years and has now become an everyday situation,” she said. “And we have a school in our neighborhood. Looking back at America’s history, this is a precursor to hate crimes.”

The woman says she, along with several others in the community, have attempted to file reports with the housing office and the Coronado Police Department for the last two years. But there’s a problem when it comes to filing an official complaint with the management of the housing.

In order to file an official complaint, one must submit the name and address of the person they are complaining about. But no one seems to know exactly who is vandalizing the playgrounds.

A second resident in the Silver Strand housing — a person of color who lives with her Navy husband and children — says she’s seen the taggers in action, calling them “boys.”

“I’ve seen the boys, and we’ve been to housing numerous times,” said the woman. “They’ve told us to go to the boys’ houses and handle it ourselves, but no one is willing to give an address where they live.”

She said the boys were actually caught writing the slurs at the park. Someone posted them to a neighborhood online forum, but the person blurred out their faces.

“No one wants to say anything to them,” she said.

She says the hateful messages are making many residents feel unsafe and that the district housing office isn’t doing anything to solve the problem.

“It sucks, especially being black myself,” she said. “We live in a diverse and inclusive community where we should all feel comfortable to let our kids roam free, park to park. Now I have to worry if the parks are free from racist graffiti ‘artwork.’”

The Coronado Times reached out to Liberty Military Housing, the company that manages Silver Strand housing under the Navy’s public-private venture housing program.

“Liberty Military Housing is aware of several reports of disturbing graffiti that have recently appeared in the Silver Strand community,” said Daniel Turkin, Regional Vice President, Liberty Military Housing. “We have a zero-tolerance policy for hate speech, and when these instances are reported to our office, our team members respond immediately to remove the offensive graffiti from impacted areas.”

He said that Liberty is actively working with Naval Base Coronado leadership to support a resolution to the matter, and he understands that residents have also reported the incidents to the Coronado Police Department.

“Our leadership reports serious issues and incidents like this to Navy Region Southwest and the respective Installation Commanding Officer, and will continue to work with Navy leadership and our residents to address concerns involving the community,” said Turkin.

Liberty Housing has directed its courtesy patrol to remain vigilant throughout the community, and notified Silver Strand residents by email on September 1, encouraging anyone with information to come forward so it can be shared with the appropriate authorities.

The email asks that anyone with information about the identities of the individuals contact the housing district office at 619-435-2933.

“Liberty’s resident lease agreement and community policies strictly prohibit the display or posting of offensive material in the community,” said Turkin. “Violations of the lease agreement and community policies may result in termination of the lease and eviction from the community.”

The Coronado Police Department is also aware of the incidents and is keeping an eye out.

“An off-duty member of the department actually saw the post on social media yesterday, shortly after it was posted,” said Ryan Brennan with the CPD. “They notified the watch commander on duty, who in turn, proactively dispatched an officer to the area to investigate.”

He said the officer was able to find the area in the picture, but the markings had been cleaned up. A report was taken and is currently being investigated as a hate incident by the CPD Investigations Unit.

The police department is asking anyone with information regarding the hate messages to call CPD’s investigation unit at 619-522-7364.

The woman who shared the images on social media is hopeful that more attention will encourage authorities to put a stop to the hateful messages.

“These are our homes,” she said. “We shouldn’t have to accept this type of behavior. You wouldn’t think this would be an issue in military housing, especially considering the people who live here have sworn an oath to the Constitution and the country. Many are senior service members who have sacrificed significant parts of their personal and family lives in service to the nation.”

She says she hopes the individuals leaving the messages get professional help.

“I don’t know what their home is like, or their lifestyle is like, but they are demanding attention and I really hope they get the help they need,” she said.

But most of all, she wants her community to have the sense of camaraderie that it used to. And for everyone to feel safe.

“Regardless of our service connection, we are all neighbors,” she said. “We need to be watching out for each other.”

Anyone with information about the individual(s) vandalizing Silver Strand military housing with hateful chalk graffiti is asked to call the Liberty Housing District Office at 619-435-2933, and the investigations unit of the Coronado Police Department at 619-522-7364.





