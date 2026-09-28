Monday, September 28, 2026
Letters to the Editor

Thank you to the Coronado Firefighters Association

Less than 1 min.

Letters to the Editor submitted to The Coronado Times are the opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the publisher, editors or writers of this publication. Submit letters to [email protected].

Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Paid political endorsement letter from Rebecca King

I want to publicly thank the members of the Coronado Firefighters Association for endorsing my campaign for Coronado City Council. I’m honored to have earned their trust.

Every day, our firefighters and paramedics answer the call for our residents, our visitors, and our neighbors, often on the worst day of someone’s life. They know firsthand what it takes to keep Coronado safe, and their support means a great deal to me.

If elected, I’ll work to make sure our first responders have the staffing, equipment, and facilities they need to protect our community. I look forward to working alongside them as a strong advocate for public safety and for every resident of Coronado.

Sincerely,

Rebecca King
Candidate for Coronado City Council



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Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

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