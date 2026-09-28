Thank you to the Coronado Firefighters Association

Paid political endorsement letter from Rebecca King

I want to publicly thank the members of the Coronado Firefighters Association for endorsing my campaign for Coronado City Council. I’m honored to have earned their trust.

Every day, our firefighters and paramedics answer the call for our residents, our visitors, and our neighbors, often on the worst day of someone’s life. They know firsthand what it takes to keep Coronado safe, and their support means a great deal to me.

If elected, I’ll work to make sure our first responders have the staffing, equipment, and facilities they need to protect our community. I look forward to working alongside them as a strong advocate for public safety and for every resident of Coronado.

Sincerely,

Rebecca King

Candidate for Coronado City Council





