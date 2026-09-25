Paid political endorsement letter from Sharon Lapid

In Coronado, we are lucky that Rebecca King is running for City Council. This hardworking, smart and trustworthy candidate has served her community in numerous ways. She was on the City of Coronado’s Design Review Commission, the Coronado Unified School District’s Guiding Coalition and the Coronado School of the Arts Foundation Board. In addition, she has volunteered with Naval Officers’ Spouses Club and with the Coronado Island Film Festival, serving as co-manager for the Village Theater venue. Wherever she participates, she has a positive impact. I know that as a member of the City Council, she will serve us well.

Please join me in voting for Rebecca King for City Council.

Sincerely,

Sharon Lapid





