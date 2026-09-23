Business briefs: The Del and A Taste of Coronado, Executive Health Edge, Dr. Kuppurajan honored

Hotel del Coronado returns as Presenting Sponsor of A Taste of Coronado

For the fourth consecutive year, Hotel del Coronado is returning as the presenting sponsor of the 17th annual A Taste of Coronado, hosted by the Coronado Junior Woman’s Club on Wed., Oct. 7. The Del is supporting the event as its leading sponsor with an $8,000 donation which will help support this year’s event and beneficiary, Promises2Kids and its Guardian Scholars program.

More than 900 guests are expected for the self-guided journey through the island by foot, bicycle, or trolley. During the evening, attendees can experience bites and sips from local restaurants and bars, live music along the way, while also discovering local boutiques and businesses.

To get your tickets and for more information, visit coronadojuniorwomans.org/a-taste-of-coronado.

Executive Health Edge expands physician-supervised health program

Executive Health Edge, a Coronado-based health optimization program founded by retired Naval Commander Zac Armstrong, has launched a new website and expanded its physician-supervised program for men age 40 to 65 — executives, attorney, founders, and senior military officers. The program is built on the principle that men in this demographic do not need motivation, they need data and daily accountability.

The program, which began in June 2025, is delivered remotely nationwide and has now surpassed 200 clients. Each client receives a 75-plus biomarker blood panel at months zero, six, and 12, a WHOOP band or Oura ring and a smart scale, a custom training and nutrition plan, and a dedicated coach for 12 months. A physician provides oversight for hormonal or lab-dependent issues.

Executive Health Edge is a program of Empowerment Fitness LLC, which is headquartered in Coronado. Armstrong served 27 years as an enlisted Marine, Naval Officer, and an F-18 fighter pilot before retiring from the military, most recently serving out of North Island.

More information is available at executivehealthedge.com.

Dr. Kuppurajan recognized as top primary care physician in SCMG Coronado region

Dr. Vijay Kuppurajan, MD, of VN Healthy Living Medical Group, has received the Award of Excellence as the Top Primary Care Physician for the Sharp Community Medical Group Coronado region. The recognition is based on Patient Experience category scores for the second quarter of 2026, as measured through independently validated Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. The SCMG Coronado region includes Coronado (city, Silver Strand, NASNI, NAB) and Imperial Beach.

Known to his patients as “Dr. K,” Kuppurajan is a board-certified internal medicine physician and Sharp Health Plan-affiliated provider. He is accepting new patients, including those with Medicare.

VN Healthy Living Medical Group is located at 707 Palm Ave. in Imperial Beach and offers comprehensive primary care, including Medicare Annual Wellness Visits, chronic disease management and bilingual services in English and Spanish. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 619-429-7700 or visit VNHealthyLiving.com.





