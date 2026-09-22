Wednesday, September 23, 2026
Crime

Coronado police beat would-be bank robber to the door

Less than 1 min.
Megan Kitt
Megan Kitt
The Coronado Police Department responds to a robbery in progress at Wells Fargo on Sept. 22. Photo by Dani Schwartz.

A would-be bank robber’s getaway never got going on Tuesday afternoon after he handed a Wells Fargo bank teller a note demanding money.

Less than a minute later, the Coronado Police Department were on the scene and found the suspect still in the building. He was arrested shortly after.

Police were called to the bank in the 800 block of Orange Avenue at about 2:51 p.m. on Sept. 22 after an employee reported a robbery in progress. A San Diego County Sheriff’s Office helicopter and National City Police officers helped Coronado police take the man into custody. Police said no one was hurt.

The man will be booked into San Diego County Jail on robbery charges. Police have not released his name.

The Coronado Police Department’s Investigations Unit is handling the case with help from the FBI, which typically gets involved in bank robberies because they can also be charged under federal law.

Anyone with information can call the Coronado Police Department at (619) 522-7350.



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Megan Kitt
Megan Kitt
Megan has worked as a reporter for more than 10 years, and her work in both print and digital journalism has been published in more than 25 publications worldwide. She is also an award-winning photographer. She holds BA degrees in journalism, English literature and creative writing and an MA degree in creative writing and literature. She believes a quality news publication's purpose is to strengthen a community through informative and connective reporting.Megan is also a mother of three and a Navy spouse. After living around the world both as a journalist and as a military spouse, she immediately fell in love with San Diego and Coronado for her family's long-term home.Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

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