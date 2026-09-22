Coronado police beat would-be bank robber to the door

A would-be bank robber’s getaway never got going on Tuesday afternoon after he handed a Wells Fargo bank teller a note demanding money.

Less than a minute later, the Coronado Police Department were on the scene and found the suspect still in the building. He was arrested shortly after.

Police were called to the bank in the 800 block of Orange Avenue at about 2:51 p.m. on Sept. 22 after an employee reported a robbery in progress. A San Diego County Sheriff’s Office helicopter and National City Police officers helped Coronado police take the man into custody. Police said no one was hurt.

The man will be booked into San Diego County Jail on robbery charges. Police have not released his name.

The Coronado Police Department’s Investigations Unit is handling the case with help from the FBI, which typically gets involved in bank robberies because they can also be charged under federal law.

Anyone with information can call the Coronado Police Department at (619) 522-7350.





