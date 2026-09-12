Charter bus trip to The Huntington Botanical Gardens

On Thursday, Oct. 8, enjoy a memorable day at The Huntington Botanical Gardens in Pasadena. Travel by charter bus from the John D. Spreckels Center for a relaxing day exploring one of Southern California’s beautiful landmarks. Take in the stunning gardens, discover the landscape and history of The Huntington, and spend the day with friends.

The day begins at 7:45 a.m. at the Spreckels Center with a return time of 7:30 p.m. The last day to sign up is September 23. Visit www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec, call 619-522-7343, or visit the John D. Spreckels Center, 1019 Seventh Street.





