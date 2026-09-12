Saturday, September 12, 2026
EntertainmentTravel

Charter bus trip to The Huntington Botanical Gardens

Less than 1 min.
City of Coronado
City of Coronado

On Thursday, Oct. 8, enjoy a memorable day at The Huntington Botanical Gardens in Pasadena. Travel by charter bus from the John D. Spreckels Center for a relaxing day exploring one of Southern California’s beautiful landmarks. Take in the stunning gardens, discover the landscape and history of The Huntington, and spend the day with friends.

The day begins at 7:45 a.m. at the Spreckels Center with a return time of 7:30 p.m. The last day to sign up is September 23. Visit www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec, call 619-522-7343, or visit the John D. Spreckels Center, 1019 Seventh Street.



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City of Coronado
City of Coronadohttp://www.coronado.ca.us/recreation

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