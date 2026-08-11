Tuesday, August 11, 2026
EntertainmentTravel

Register today for a Spreckels Center van trip to the Navy SEAL Museum

Less than 1 min.
City of Coronado
City of Coronado

A special van trip will depart from the Spreckels Center on Wed., Sept. 9 at 10 a.m. and head to the Navy SEAL Museum in San Diego. Enjoy a docent-led tour and gain a deeper appreciation for the courage, dedication, and history of our nation’s elite special operations teams through this immersive experience.

Following the museum tour, lunch will be on your own at a local eatery before the van returns to the Spreckels Center.

The cost is $65–$75, depending on eligibility for senior and resident discounts.

To attend, register online at www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec, call 619-522-7343, or visit the John D. Spreckels Center at 1019 Seventh Street.

1001 Kettner Boulevard in Downtown San Diego (Photo Courtesy of Navy SEAL Museum)



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City of Coronado
City of Coronadohttp://www.coronado.ca.us/recreation

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