Coronado’s Ryan Seggerman wins first-ever ATP tennis title

LOS CABOS, Mexico – Coronado native Ryan Seggerman claimed his first-ever ATP title last week, teaming up with longtime doubles partner Patrik Trhac, also of San Diego, to win the ATP 250 event in Los Cabos, Mexico at the Mifel Tennis Open by Telcel Oppo.

The pair beat New Zealanders Finn Reynolds and James Watt in a tense final, 7-6 (4), 6-7 (5), 10-8. As a 250-level event, the win earns Seggerman and Trhac 250 ranking points each.

The final had a strange shape to it. Neither team broke the other’s serve the entire match, and Reynolds and Watt actually won more total points, 88 to 81, and created five break-point chances to Seggerman and Trhac’s zero. In professional doubles, all tournaments except Grand Slams play no-ad scoring, and the third set is decided by a first-to-10 tiebreak, win by two. That third-set tiebreak is exactly where Seggerman and Trhac made their name.

“We won the 10-pointer, that’s a straight-up win, I guess,” Seggerman said. “I felt like I played some of my best tennis in that 10-pointer. Ten-eight is what it is, but those first two sets, we were really just hanging around, trying to keep the score close, because they were getting way more opportunities to break serve, and they were holding (serve) a lot easier, so we were constantly under duress.”

It is a pattern the duo has experienced before. As wildcards, Seggerman and Trhac pulled off a memorable first-round win at the ATP 1000 event in Indian Wells in March 2024, another match defined by clutch play under pressure.

Seggerman did not undersell how good Reynolds and Watt were across the final. “They played really well,” he said. “I know it was their first ATP final as a team, and … I played against one of them a few times, but I was really impressed with how well they played together, and just their consistency on serve, and their lack of any randomness or errors.”

He pointed to the serving as the story of the entire week, not just the final. “It really was a server’s paradise,” Seggerman said. “It was really hard for us to break serve all week, really hard for other teams to break us, and so we played a lot of tiebreakers and a lot of really close matches.”

Against Reynolds and Watt specifically, the numbers were stark. “They served 80% first serves,” Seggerman said. “And we never generated a break point, so that’s rarely a formula for success, but it was good that we were able to hold our nerve and kind of just hang around until we got the chance to break through.”

A wild path to Los Cabos

Seggerman and Trhac nearly did not make it to the tournament at all. Both were coming off a club tennis match in Dusseldorf, Germany the Sunday before the Mifel Tennis Open began, and they had to fly halfway around the world with almost no room for error. They routed through San Diego on Monday, arrived in the early hours of Tuesday, and headed to their respective homes before a Tuesday flight out of Tijuana. They were scheduled to play Tuesday evening.

Then came the near miss. “I get a text in the morning from the airline saying, your flight has been delayed three and a half hours,” Seggerman said. “And I was like, we can’t exactly afford to delay three and a half hours.” With a Tuesday night doubles match on the schedule, he and Trhac scrambled to book an earlier flight instead.

The duo thought they’d have some time in the morning, so neither was packed and ready to go for the earlier flight. “He threw stuff in a bag, I threw stuff in a bag, and we got down there and made the flight, but there was no cushion.” said Seggerman. “If one more thing had gone wrong, we wouldn’t have been able to make that tournament, make that match, and obviously that would have been … a real bummer to miss out on the week we had.”

Full circle with Trhac

Seggerman and Trhac were partners for a long stretch earlier in their careers before going separate ways for a period. Reuniting for a title carried extra meaning.

“Getting to hoist the title for my first ATP title is super memorable, and doing it with Patrik feels really fitting,” Seggerman said. “Obviously, our careers, you know, they started so intertwined, and then split apart for a bit, and then to come back together and right upon our return, get both of our biggest titles together. It does feel really fitting.”

The celebration matched the moment. “Doing it there with Pat was really awesome,” Seggerman said. “We had a great time celebrating afterwards. They had a party at the courts with the staff and certain VIPs and sponsors. I think Mexico puts on a great event, and because of that, it just made it even sweeter to win there.”

Climbing the rankings

Seggerman turned pro in 2023, working his way up from ITF-level events, where the maximum haul for a title is 25 points, to Challengers, where winners can earn anywhere from 50 to 125 points depending on the tournament’s category. This season has marked a clear step up in level. Since January, he has already played 10 Challengers, eight ATP 250s, three ATP 500s, two ATP 1000s and all three Grand Slams.

He has spent the past two years ranked inside the top 100 in doubles, and the title in Los Cabos pushed him up 10 spots to No. 64, almost matching his career high of No. 63, earned in September 2025. Trhac climbed even further, 17 spots to No. 61. Seggerman, who celebrated his 26th birthday last week, is the eighth-youngest player in the doubles top 100, with only four players younger than him ranked higher.

Along the way, he has played with a variety of partners, including a dozen different ones since January. He sees real value in it. “I am definitely a believer that you learn a lot from playing with different guys, and they bring out different traits in you,” he said. “Ultimately, you learn a lot about yourself as a player, and you learn a lot sometimes just about doubles and what you can do better.”

What’s next

Seggerman is currently home in San Diego for a rare two-week stretch, something he said he has not had in a long time. He reported feeling healthy heading into the fall.

Next up is a Challenger event in Cancun, where Seggerman is also considering playing singles. From there, he is eyeing a possible stop in Winston-Salem, N.C., not far from where he went to college at UNC Chapel Hill, before heading into the US Open.

He expects to reunite with Trhac for doubles in New York at the US Open. “Patrik and I are gonna play that,” Seggerman said. “Barring any injuries on our side… then yeah, we’ll go full steam after that.”

Follow Seggerman’s progress on Instagram.





