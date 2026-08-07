Saturday, August 8, 2026
Sports

Coronado father and son earn return trip to the U.S. National Lawn Bowling Championships

Less than 1 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor

The Coronado Lawn Bowling Club is celebrating another achievement as father-and-son team Javier and Angel Gomez secure one of only two Southwest Division berths to the U.S. National Lawn Bowling Championships. The duo won the 2026 Southwest Men’s Pairs Playdowns, earning the right to represent the Southwest Division in the National Championships this September in Laguna Beach. Their return to the Nationals is even more significant because two years ago Javier and Angel made history as the first father-and-son team to finish second at the U.S. National Lawn Bowling Championships.

The Southwest Men’s Pairs Playdowns are the official regional qualifying tournament for the National Championships and this year’s competition featured 30 of the top Southwest pairs teams competing in a demanding double-elimination format, with every match consisting of 18 ends. Teams played two matches per day in a test of endurance, consistency, and skill.

When they arrive in Laguna Beach this September, Javier and Angel will proudly represent not only the Coronado Lawn Bowling Club, but also the City of Coronado and the Southwest Division as they compete against the country’s elite bowlers for one of the sport’s highest honors.



SourceCoronado Lawn Bowling Club

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Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

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