Sir Winston elected PAWS of Coronado’s Animal Mayor

Sir Winston has been elected PAWS of Coronado’s 2026–2028 Animal Mayor after a community-wide fundraiser that raised $44,710 to support animals in need.

The campaign included a candidate reception, participation in the Coronado Fourth of July Parade, and plenty of friendly competition among a slate of canine, feline, and even amphibian candidates. Sir Winston will serve a two-year term through June 2028.

According to PAWS, funds raised during the campaign will help provide food, shelter, medical care, behavior support, enrichment, and other services for animals in their care.

“We had a blast celebrating the Animal Mayor Race with a reception, a parade, and an incredible show of community support,” said PAWS Executive Director Jackie Williams. “This fundraiser exceeded our expectations and demonstrated what is possible when an entire community comes together on behalf of animals. Every vote made a difference, and every dollar raised will directly benefit the animals entrusted to our care.”

This year’s candidates included Noodle the cat; dogs Bowser, Rosie, Gus, Piper and Zeus, Coconut, July, and Toffee; and Fred the Frog.

PAWS said the 2026 campaign was the most successful Animal Mayor Race in the organization’s history and thanked campaign managers, volunteers, donors, sponsors, and community members who participated.





