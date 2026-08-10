Flagship Cruises – rediscover the waterfront

Summer activation is happening at Flagship! “We will have a nautical theme photo experience, and locals can get 10% off any specialty cruise,” says Corchelle Worsham, PR & Communications Manager for Flagship Cruises and Events. This is just one of the many cruises Flagship offers as part of its push to help people rediscover the waterfront.

The Engel family, owner of Flagship Cruises, has been a part of San Diego’s waterfront for generations. They has extensive knowledge of the bay and the city’s maritime history; and the Flagship story goes back to 1915.

Flagship keeps it local

For locals, taking the ferry from Coronado to San Diego for events like Padres games and Rady Shell concerts is so practical. “I always see a ton of people in jerseys walking to the Coronado Ferry and taking it over. I do it myself!” Worsham adds. “It’s a 10-minute walk once you dock at Fifth Avenue Landing and walk to Petco Park Stadium. It’s easy.”

Not only is the ferry a convenient way to make it your location, but it’s also a way to step into history. The Silvergate and Cabrillo [ferries] have a historical designation. The Silvergate is charming — it’s a lot smaller and more intimate — and it’s the oldest wooden ferry in the U.S.

Speciality cruises

Many people may think of the ferry when they think of Flagship, but there are also a plethora of specialty cruises, such as the Patriot Jet Boat, brunches, harbor tours, and whale watching.

“Mid December through mid April, we have whale watching excursions. We have a vessel that’s certified to go to the ocean, and we partner with Ocean Connectors. We’ll bring kids on for eco tours and to see the gray whales.” As far as the Patriot Jet Boat, Worsham calls it a roller coaster on water. “You get wet. It’s only 30 minutes, and everyone’s always having the best time.”

For the harbor tours, there are a few options. “You can do an hour or two-hour tour, either North Bay or South Bay. Sights include the Midway, the Coronado Bridge, and even some of the naval ships. With the North Harbor tour, you’ll get to see seals and sometimes dolphins.”

Bring your celebration to a bottomless mimosa brunch cruise. “The best part about a brunch cruise is that you get to be on the water, and the top deck is fully open so you have a panoramic view of the bay,” says Worsham. “Once you finish dining, you go upstairs and enjoy the coastal ambiance. We have a live DJ on our mid deck who plays modern house music, and then they’ll change the theme based on the guests, so it’s really always fresh. I was just speaking with our executive chef last week, Mark Bristlin, and he was talking about all the fresh seafood that we have on board, ahi poke and different shrimp cocktails. Every season it’s refreshed.”

NASCAR and electric ferries

While NASCAR crowds may not have drawn the anticipated number of visitors, the ferry was busy. Additional boats helped service the ferry route due to high demand. One of the boats usually used for whale watching has a bar on board and travelers were enjoying drinks during the ride.

The idea of a bar on board the ferries is already in the works. “The electric ferry is coming out next year,” said Worsham. “Flagship is the first private owner and operator to have two electric ferries of this size capacity. It’ll have at least two engines, hold 235 passengers, and it’s going to be a modern catamaran vessel with a bar on board to service the guests when they’re going to concerts or games.” The first ferry is expected mid-next year, with a second to follow.

Plan your upcoming Flagship Cruise

Holidays are celebrated at Flagship. Worsham shares, “We will host San Diego’s first pumpkin patch on the water. It’s a family-friendly fall event. That will run from mid-October to the day before Thanksgiving.” Following the fall festivities will be the traditional Thanksgiving Day cruise and then holiday cruises throughout December, including dinner cruises during the Parade of Lights.

Holiday Parade of Lights Cruises

You can also book Flagship for a private charter — great for corporate events and celebrations. Learn more: Flagship Cruises & Events.





